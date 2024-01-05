Highlights Everton are considering signing free agent Jesse Lingard and have been exploring the possibility of bringing him to the club.

Lingard's last spell in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest did not go as planned, as he struggled to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

But Lingard's potential move to Everton would provide him with a chance to revive his career in the Premier League after the sorry Forest spell.

Everton have now been 'exploring' the possibility of brining Jesse Lingard to the club, with the view to making a move for the attacking midfielder during January, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Given Lingard's status as a free agent, Everton can wait until after the window shuts on February 1st to make a move, but Jones believes the Toffees are showing keen interest. Lingard has been without a club ever since he left Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, with the ex-Manchester United man having only been contracted for the 2022/23 season.

But now, having gone six months without a club, it looks as if the opportunity for a Premier League return could be about to present itself to Lingard.

Lingard Forest spell doesn't pull up any trees

Lingard's last spell in the Premier League came at Forest, with the former England international signing for the newly promoted outfit at the beginning of the 2022/23 season. It's safe to say things didn't exactly work out as intended for Lingard, despite a promising start.

Of Forest's first 17 matches back in the Premier League, Lingard featured in 14 of them, having established himself as an ever-present in the starting-11. But things would change following the mid-season World Cup, with Lingard making just three more appearances for the Tricky Trees.

Hampered by injuries, the 31-year-old was unable to find a way back into a Forest side who were fighting for their lives down at the bottom of the Premier League table. And as a result, Lingard was allowed to leave as a free agent following the expiration of his contract in the summer.

Toffees could take chance on forgotten man

It had looked as if Lingard, much like many other former Premier League stars, would make the move to Saudi Arabia in the off-season, with Al Ettifaq taking a keen interest. It was reported that Lingard had been close to signing for the Middle Eastern outfit, but despite a one-month trial spell with Steven Gerrard's side, a permanent move for the Warrington-born man was taken off the table.

Jesse Lingard - Career Stats Matches 379 Goals 76 Assists 57 Red Cards 1 Yellow Cards 40 All stats via Transfermarkt

That's left Lingard without a club for the last six months, something that could be about to change, if Everton take a punt on the midfielder. According to talkSPORT, Everton are said to be considering a short-term move for Lingard, as they look to avoid being relegated to the Championship in the second half of the season.

The report claims the Merseyside outfit would be open to offering Lingard a contract until the end of the current campaign, providing the ex-Man United academy product with a route back into top-flight football.

When quizzed on the likelihood of this happening, transfer insider Jones claimed Everton are keen on Lingard and have been exploring the possibility of making a move happen. But the reliable reporter believes for any signing to take place, Lingard himself will have to be convinced that this is the right move for him to make.

On the current situation involving Lingard and Everton, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“Lingard needs to find a club soon because we are at the stage where he seems like an ex-footballer and that’s not great at the age of 31. His career has really fallen away and that Nottingham Forest move seems to have played a part in this - so it would be great to see him back in the Premier League to see if he can roll back the years. “Making it happen will depend on how open-minded he is because this is not going to be a moment when he can command the same sort of money that he has in the past. But from checks I have made, I do think there is something to the fact Everton have been exploring his situation and the benefits of getting him on board for the rest of the season.”

Everton up against it after 10 point deduction

Should Lingard sign on the dotted line at Goodison Park, he'll be coming into a side fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the Premier League table. Left wounded by the 10 point deduction handed to them back in November, the Toffees are currently hovering just above the relegation zone after a string of poor results.

And it doesn't look like things will get any easier for Sean Dyche's side, as their next Premier League outing is against surprise title challengers Aston Villa, before matches against Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and reigning champions Manchester City - tricky stuff!