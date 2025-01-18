Everton have reportedly reached a 'broad agreement' with Olympique Lyonnais for Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah, according to CaughtOffside.

Nuamah isn't getting regular game time at Groupama Stadium and appears keen to leave for more first-team opportunities. The 21-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 outfit last summer from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek for €28.5 million (£24 million) but has been limited to five starts in the French top flight.

There was excitement over his capture, but he hasn't been able to shine under Pierre Sage. Lyon are prepared to sell several high-profile stars this month because of the threat of provisional relegation due to their financial situation.

Nuamah is a pacey winger whose spell in France has tarnished the reputation he earned while in Denmark with Nordsjaelland. He managed 20 goals and five assists in 49 games at Farum Park and made a 'decisive difference'.

Whether newly-appointed Everton manager David Moyes can get him back to his best remains to be seen. The 12-cap Ghana international could suit Premier League football with his quick feet. But his Lyon woes put him in similar company to the currently struggling attackers at Goodison Park.

Ernest Nuamah Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 11 (5) Goals 0 Assists 0 Accurate Passes Per Game 12.5 (86%) Accurate Crosses 0.3 (21%) Successful Dribbles 0.5 (38%) Ground Duels Won 1.9 (40%)

Everton Closing In On Nuamah

David Moyes Will Have Final Say

Everton are reportedly close to sealing Nuamah's signature, and personal terms won't be a problem. The last step for a deal to be concluded is for Moyes to give the green light, although a fee hasn't been disclosed.

Moyes has returned to Goodison Park with the Merseysiders in a relegation battle. His side is 16th, a point above the drop zone, and he'll want as much firepower and creativity as he can get this window.

Nuamah will arrive on a permanent basis if Moyes agrees to the transfer. This might be the only piece of permanent business the club conducts amid restrictions on their budget due to profit and sustainability rules.

Everton are keen on using the loan market to help strengthen Moyes' squad. Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are of interest, but they need to terminate one of their loanees' deals because all four of their loan spots are currently occupied.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 18/01/2025.

