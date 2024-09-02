'One small positive' - Journalist gives Everton fans silver lining despite 'embarrassing' defeatEverton fans will have watched on in horror as they conceded three goals in the final eight minutes of their Premier League game against Bournemouth over the weekend - but whilst there will be negatives surrounding their performance, there is one shining light - in that their attack was finally able to source goals and look less 'toothless'.

It's so unlike a Sean Dyche team to concede goals so late into a game, never mind three in the final few minutes to completely turn a game on its head and see them lose from the brink of victory. However, with Jarrad Branthwaite on the injury table, there is no doubt that their centre-back options will improve once the Manchester United-linked defender comes back to action and once Jake O'Brien begins to find his way into the first-team setup, the Toffees will leak fewer goals. And, coupled with the positive that they finally scored a league goal, that can only be beneficial.

Everton "Less Toothless" in Attack vs Bournemouth

The Toffees had issues in defence but their attack was firing

Writing in the i, journalist Alex Dakers stated that whilst there are so many negatives to take from the late collapse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the rest of their attack at least looked decent at the right end of the pitch. He said:

"After an embarrassing loss leaves Sean Dyche’s side winless, pointless and rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, one small positive that can be gleaned from this performance is that Everton at least looked less toothless in attack. "Before the disastrous last period the hosts were comfortably the better side, testing Bournemouth’s backline with darting runs, incisive passes and hopeful shots both before and after notching their first two goals of the season. "Dominic Calvert-Lewin, perhaps jolted into gear by the late-night arrival of Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, rediscovered his scoring boots to double the Toffees’ lead after knocking down a cross for Michael Keane’s opener. "Iliman Ndiaye also impressed, earning his first league start after a midweek Carabao Cup goal and peppering the visitors with a few decent efforts before being withdrawn minutes prior to the start of Bournemouth’s comeback."

Everton Have Enough Quality to Survive

The Toffees cannot be written off after a slow start

The 4-0 away loss against Tottenham Hotspur was always likely to end in defeat with the north London outfit gunning for the Champions League spots, and Brighton look to be a team on fire this year with seven points from a possible nine against Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Everton's recent Premier League seasons - goalscoring ranking Season League goals scored Premier League rank 2018/19 54 8th 2019/20 44 11th 2020/21 47 =11th 2021/22 43 =13th 2022/23 34 19th 2023/24 40 19th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/12/2023

The defeat against Bournemouth will undoubtedly sting and leaves them in a real predicament ahead of the international break, especially with the game following national call-ups being away at Aston Villa - but once Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson are back from injury and striker Armando Broja - a deadline day signing from Chelsea - gets fit and firing, there is more than enough quality in their side to suffer in the relegation zone.

With clubs such as Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich all looking like they will struggle alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers having a tough start to the season, Toffees fans will be hoping that they can avoid relegation struggles for the first time in almost four seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton only scored more goals than rock-bottom Sheffield United last season.

Having survived in the final week of the season in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, alongside last year's tumultuous campaign that was riddled with points deduction discourse, it's a road they've run before and that will also be of huge importance.

