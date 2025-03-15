Everton have a "real possibility" of signing Rangers star Hamza Igamane this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Toffees are likely to be in the market for a new forward for David Moyes during the summer transfer window with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of contract and Armando Broja's loan spell unlikely to be made permanent after limited impact since his arrival.

The club have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old Moroccan during his first season in Europe since his move to Ibrox, and have been impressed, and are now plotting a move to take him to Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

Everton Plotting Bid for Igamane

Rangers don't want to sell star forward

While Everton feel there is a real chance they could convince the Europa League quarter-finalists to part ways with the forward, Rangers have no intention of selling as things stand.

The club are on the verge of a takeover from the 49ers and the American firm will not be keen on selling their star players as one of their first actions in charge this summer.

Igamane, described as an 'absolute baller', has enjoyed a fine campaign with 13 goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions so far, but he has recently found regular game time hard to come by under interim manager Barry Ferguson after losing his place in the team to Cyriel Dessers.

Hamza Igamane Rangers Statistics 2024/25 Games 24(12) Minutes 2113 Goals 13 Assists 2

The Toffees are expected to have a busy summer window themselves under their own new owners The Friedkin Group, and a forward is likely to be seen as a priority.

Beto has enjoyed a fine spell of form since Moyes' arrival but with Calvert-Lewin's contract set to expire at the end of the season and no sign of a renewal being on the cards, a new signing could come in to offer more competition and provide more depth for the manager.

Broja joined on loan from Chelsea last summer but has found minutes hard to come by as a result of injuries and so it is highly unlikely that the Blues would splash the cash required to make that move permanent.

Igamane joined Rangers in a deal worth just £2.5m last summer, and so they are in line to make a large profit should they sell him - although the club could wait until they appoint a new permanent manager before making a final decision on his future with the player under contract until 2029.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 15/03/2025.