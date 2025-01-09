Sean Dyche has been sacked as Everton manager after nearly two years at Goodison Park. The former Burnley boss was appointed in January 2023 and was tasked with maintaining the Toffees' Premier League status.

Dyche was able to keep Everton up in both his first and second seasons, the latter of which was despite being hit with two points deductions. However, their recent troubles see them sitting 16th in the Premier League table, just one point off the relegation zone. Everton's new owners, the Friedkin Group, promised stability after completing their takeover of the club in December. However, recent results have forced their hand, and they have now decided to dismiss Dyche ahead of their FA Cup third-round clash with Peterborough on Thursday night.

Everton Release Statement Confirming Dyche Departure

A current player is one of two people who have been placed in charge on an interim basis

In a statement released by the club, Dyche's departure was confirmed, while it was also announced that former defender Leighton Baines and current club captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect. Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club. "The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course. Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis. "

The 53-year-old had said earlier in the week that the scrutiny surrounding his future was justified after going five games without a win. In that time, the Toffees scored just once, and only Southampton have scored fewer than their total of 15 Premier League goals this season.

During his time at the club, Dyche picked up 26 wins from 83 games, suffering 33 losses. At the time of writing, former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has emerged as a surprise top candidate to take the reins at Goodison Park, which would see him return to English football for the first time since 2021.

Meanwhile, Baines and Coleman's first game in charge will see them play host to Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Thursday, with Ashley Young facing the prospect of playing against his son.