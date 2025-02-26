Everton are interested in winger Manor Solomon and have held internal discussions about potentially making a move for him in the summer, Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness Podcast.

It has really been a season of two halves for Everton. Much of the campaign’s opening months were filled with dread for Everton fans, with the Toffees seeming bound for relegation, or at least another relegation battle, under Sean Dyche. Though the ex-Burnley boss steadied the ship in troubled waters, his time was evidently up and he was sacked in January.

To replace him, Everton brought back David Moyes, 12 years after he departed the club for Manchester United following an 11-year stint as their manager. Since then, the Toffees have looked revitalised. Beto has hit an incredible run of form as Moyes has lost just one of his opening seven Premier League games in charge, having beaten Spurs and drawing with Liverpool and Manchester United.

With a new owner at the helm, a new stadium on the horizon and a manager that has rejuvenated the fans, there is optimism at Everton for the first time in a while. It would appear that they are already making plans for the upcoming summer window.

Everton Keen on Solomon

Other clubs hold an interest in the winger

According to Ben Jacobs, Everton have looked at Manor Solomon, who has spent the season on loan with Leeds United in the Championship from Spurs. Having battled injuries in recent years, Solomon has finally returned to full fitness with the Whites and as such, has been able to showcase an abundance of quality. Jacobs stated:

“I’m taking a little look, as we discussed with Fabrizio, on Manor Solomon and his future. He’s doing very well for Leeds and Fabrizio is right to point out that Leeds would like to keep him. But, by that same token, there’s no option to buy there and there are other Premier League clubs interested. Everton have discussed him internally. Leicester City, if they can somehow stay in the Premier League, (are) another one to watch.”

After recovering from a small knock or two in the early days of the season, Solomon has become indispensable for Daniel Farke, keeping the likes of Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani out of the first team with his form. The winger has been described as "simply unplayable" by the Second Tier Podcast.

Manor Solomon's 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 27 7 7 FA Cup 2 0 1

Solomon, who is valued at around £20 million, has played a huge part in Leeds’ push for promotion, with the Whites well-placed to return to the Premier League after their relegation in 2023. As Jacobs stated, Leeds are keen on the idea of keeping Solomon at the club beyond his loan deal and should they earn promotion, they would be well-placed to make a move.

Everton, however, would offer Solomon some more stability in that they are not a newly-promoted side and are already established in the Premier League. Were the Toffees able to secure a deal, it could prove a shrewd piece of business and a statement to the wider league that they are willing to back their new manager with impressive additions.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 26/02/2025)