Everton are holding talks with Premier League counterparts Chelsea over signing either Carney Chukwuemeka or Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on transfer deadline day, according to TBR football.

The Toffees have embarked on a terrific run of form following David Moyes' appointment as manager, and most recently defeated fellow strugglers Leicester City 4-0 at Goodison Park.

Despite the victory, it appears the Merseyside club are understandably on the lookout for further reinforcements, and are targeting players with a knowledge of the Premier League and can hit the ground running to help their relegation battle cause.

Everton Keen to Sign Dewsbury-Hall

The Toffees are willing to send back Armando Broja to Chelsea

Both Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall have found game-time difficult to come by at Stamford Bridge, and are understandably open to exploring potential moves away before the end of the transfer window deadline.

According to TBR, the duo have been told they can leave Chelsea, and that Everton are in the mix of clubs to lure one of them away from Stamford Bridge. Indeed, the Merseyside club could send Armando Broja back to the Blues in order to help facilitate a potential deal. It's also added the Toffees' move for a midfielder pre-dates Orel Mangala's unfortunate knee injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign.

A move for Chukwuemeka now seems unlikely given reports elsewhere that he is set to join Borussia Dortmund, but Dewsbury-Hall - dubbed "outstanding" by former boss Brendan Rodgers - looks like he could still be available for a move. Everton's next top-flight fixture comes against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, and Moyes will no doubt be hoping that he will be able to call upon at least one or two new faces for that game.

