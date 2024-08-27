Everton have held talks with Chelsea over striker David Datro Fofana’s arrival on a season-long loan as the Goodison Park outfit look to replace Neal Maupay, according to TEAMtalk.

Despite Sean Dyche hinting at a quiet final week of the transfer window for the Toffees, Everton remain keen on bolstering their attacking options ahead of the Friday deadline.

Speaking to GMS, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Everton could make as many as two signings before the transfer window shuts and are exploring several opportunities to bring in reinforcements after a tough start to the season.

Dyche’s men sit at the bottom of the table following heavy defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, with seven goals conceded in their first two games of the Premier League campaign.

The Toffees have had a fairly quiet window so far, with Asmir Begovic, Jake O’Brien, Tim Iroegbunam, Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye joining for a combined fee of around £43million.

According to Romano, the club’s Financial Fair Play situation 'is not making things easy' for the Merseysiders, who aim to avoid another relegation battle come May.

Fofana Eyed to Replace Maupay

Everton considering a loan swoop

According to TEAMtalk, Everton aim to sell out-of-favour Maupay and replace him with Fofana before the transfer window slams shut on August 30.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is yet to feature for Everton this season, after returning from a season-long loan at Brentford, where he made 29 appearances in the Premier League, scoring six goals.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future also uncertain, the Toffees have drawn up a shortlist of striker targets, with Fofana now among the candidates to join.

Per the report, Everton have already held talks with Chelsea over the Ivorian international’s arrival on loan, with no buy option included as the Blues aim to keep hold of the 21-year-old this summer.

David Datro Fofana Burnley Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals per 90 0.46 Successful take-ons per 90 1.54 Minutes played 879

Since joining Chelsea in January 2023, Fofana made four senior appearances for the Blues and spent six months on loan with Burnley, where he scored four goals in 15 top-flight appearances last season.

Several clubs have shown interest in signing the central striker this summer, including Leicester City and Atalanta.

Everton ‘Join Race’ for Montiel

Interested in the 2022 World Cup winner

Everton have joined multiple clubs in the race to sign Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, according to reports in Spain.

The Toffees are among several sides interested in acquiring the 2022 World Cup winner, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

With Sevilla looking to reduce their wage bill before the deadline, the La Liga giants are reportedly keen on offloading Montiel, as well as midfielder Joan Jordan.

Last week, the Argentina international rejected a move to PSV and is understood to be prioritising a return to English football, with both Everton and Forest among his possible destinations.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.