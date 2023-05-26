Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing the Toffees' relegation decider against Bournemouth on Sunday would be a "huge blow", says journalist Paul Brown.

The Merseyside club will guarantee Premier League survival with a win but will probably have to do it without their injured striker.

Everton injury news — Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton are set to be without Calvert-Lewin when they take on Gary O'Neil's men at Goodison Park this weekend.

According to The Telegraph, the Toffees fear that the 26-year-old won't be available for the crunch tie after picking up a hamstring injury in his side's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

Staying fit has been a problem for Calvert-Lewin all season. The Englishman, who's valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, has only been able to make 15 starts in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

It now looks like his appearance against Wolves was his last game of the campaign.

What has Paul Brown said about Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Everton?

Brown says Everton will miss Calvert-Lewin if he's absent for the Bournemouth game.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Not having Calvert-Lewin is a huge, huge blow. When he's fit, I think it's clear to everyone, even some of his detractors this season, that Everton are just a different team. He gives them something special when he plays.

"He hasn't been that prolific in games when he's played, but I just think the way the team plays with him and what he gives them in terms of competing with defenders, bullying people, winning possession, laying the ball off and just being a general goal threat, has been incredibly important to Everton. So to be without him for this game is a big blow. They don't really have anyone else they can rely on for any of those things I just mentioned, so that is a problem."

Can Everton beat Bournemouth without Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

They lost the reverse fixture 3-0, with Calvert-Lewin missing that game. However, this time around, the Toffees will be at home and will be hoping that Goodison Park's incredible atmosphere can help them get over the line.

Sean Dyche is also now in charge, and Everton have improved since he replaced Frank Lampard in the dugout.

Despite being in relegation trouble, they've still picked up some really impressive results under the former Burnley boss, including a 5-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

Even without Calvert-Lewin, being at home, Everton have a good chance of beating Bournemouth on Sunday and staying up.