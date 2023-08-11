Everton have been linked with a surprise move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, and journalist Dean Jones has given some insight into a potential deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements was always going to be a priority for the Toffees this summer.

Everton transfer news - Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike signed for PSG on loan last year, with his move being made permanent this summer.

However, the French striker could already be on his way out the door, as L'Equipe have claimed that the French club have told Ekitike that he isn't wanted heading into the new season.

Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton are now in talks with PSG regarding a loan deal for Ekitike, which would include a £30m buy option.

It's unclear whether the 21-year-old would be interested in a move to Goodison Park, but there's no doubt he will significantly increase his game time compared to last term.

Ekitike has started just 12 Ligue 1 games since joining the French side, scoring three goals and providing four assists, as per FBref.

Due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's recent injury record, Ekitike could have an excellent chance of cementing a regular starting spot in Sean Dyche's team.

Journalist Jones has now given some insight into the Toffees potentially securing a deal to bring Ekitike to Merseyside.

What has Jones said about Everton and Ekitike?

Jones has suggested that Ekitike could be a 'blinding deal' for Everton, and he could have plenty of hunger and motivation to succeed.

The journalist adds, however, that the young forward has other options, so Everton's sales pitch has to be spot on.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ekitike could be a blinding deal and from a player perspective, the hunger and motivation to play and score goals will be huge. It will have been difficult to resist the lure of PSG but imagine what he’s learned from playing back-up to Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar!

"This is a player with unbelievable scouting reports from his early years in the game and when Newcastle United were looking at him, they really considered that he could be one of the best strikers around within a few years.

"If there is one team right now that should be willing to take a chance on anyone who has such potential, it has to be Everton. The sales pitch to get him to join is going to have to be absolutely spot on, because he has other offers out there too.

"But beyond Calvert-Lewin I still don’t see the source of many goals in this team, and this could change that."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Everton?

Another option in attack could be Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, with Sky Sports reporting that the Italian made himself unavailable for their recent Carabao Cup tie - Everton are one of the clubs interested.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club have been 'briefed' on Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia, who has been touted around England this summer.

It's clear to see that Dyche and his recruitment team are continuing to look for attacking additions before the window slams shut in September.