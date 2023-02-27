Everton may need to look at replacing Idrissa Gueye at Goodison Park.

Everton will have to look at replacing Idrissa Gueye in the summer if the Goodison Park outfit secure their status in the Premier League, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 33-year-old rejoined the Toffees from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of £2m last summer.

Everton transfer news – Idrissa Gueye

After having left Merseyside for PSG for a fee of £30m back in the summer of 2019, Gueye made his return to Goodison Park at the beginning of the season, as Frank Lampard looked to bolster his midfield options.

Unfortunately for the Toffees, the midfielder hasn’t been able to perform to the same standard as he did in his previous spell with the club, whilst Lampard was replaced by Sean Dyche in January with the Toffees set to face another tense relegation battle this season.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GiveMeSport that Dyche will ‘take no prisoners’ at Goodison Park, implying that the £80,000 per-week earner’s future is far from secure at the time of writing.

And O’Rourke believes that with Gueye “not getting any younger”, Everton must consider replacing the midfielder in the summer window, should they secure survival in the Premier League.

What has O’Rourke said about Everton and Gueye?

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “If Everton do stay up, then Sean Dyche will be looking to rebuild that squad and improve things.

“That's why they're being linked with their players like Florentino Luis because they’re going to have to improve all over the park.

“Idrissa Gueye is not getting any younger, so he will need to be replaced in the near future.”

How has Gueye performed for Everton this season?

Gueye has been far from Everton’s worst performer this season, though it can be argued that his return to Goodison Park has been somewhat underwhelming.

The 96-cap Senegal international has made 20 appearances in all competitions this campaign, providing a solitary assist without being able to find the back of the net, suggesting that he is not the most creative outlet in the centre of the park.

The Dakar-born star has earned himself an average WhoScored rating of 6.65 for his displays in the Premier League this term, ranking him as the ninth-best-performing player in Dyche’s squad, indicating that he hasn’t been as influential as he was in his initial spell on Merseyside.

Therefore, Gueye’s advancing years may push Dyche and the Everton hierarchy to seek younger alternatives in the future, though the Toffees’ main immediate priority will be on securing their Premier League status come the end of the season.

