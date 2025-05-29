Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is close to signing a new deal at the club, with his current contract expiring this summer, according to a report from Foot Mercato.

The Senegal international was set to be leaving Everton this summer, with his contract coming to an end. The 35-year-old midfielder has been a crucial player for many years now, returning to the club from Paris Saint-Germain and continuing to make the same impact he did in his first spell.

Everton are already set for an incredibly busy summer, with a host of players out of contract. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane's futures are yet to be confirmed with their deals expiring, while the likes of Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, and Asmir Begovic have all left the club.