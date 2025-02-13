Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye is set to undergo a scan on Thursday amid concerns that he may have suffered knee ligament damage, according to MailOnline's Sami Mokbel.

The former Marseille man limped off in the first half against Liverpool on Wednesday evening in what was a huge blow for the Toffees. Ndiaye looked visibly distraught, which certainly wasn't a good sign for the Evertonians watching on who feared the worst.

Ndiaye has made a significant impact since his summer transfer window move to Goodison Park. The tricky winger is currently Everton's top goalscorer and has been a shining light, showing his ability as one of the most threatening dribbles in the Premier League.

According to a report from Mokbel, Ndiaye is set to undergo a scan on Thursday to determine whether he has suffered a serious knee ligament injury. Initial tests will be looking to determine if he has extended his right medial ligament, and any severe damage could see him on the treatment table for a significant period of time.

Everton face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend, so you'd imagine the Senegalese attacker won't be able to make that one, with it being just a few days away. David Moyes will be hoping that it's not a season-ender for Ndiaye considering how impressive he's been under the Scottish manager since he replaced Sean Dyche last month.

The Toffees host Manchester United next week before a trip to Brentford four days later. It's a busy period for Moyes' side, and they'll be desperate to see Ndiaye back involved in soon as possible. Moyes already has a thin squad to contend with after a lack of signings in the January transfer window and an extensive injury list.

With Ndiaye likely missing against Crystal Palace, we should see Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom on each wing. Dwight McNeil is also currently on the treatment table after undergoing surgery, leaving Moyes with a lack of options to choose from in attack.

