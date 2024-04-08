Highlights Everton could still face a third points deduction in the coming weeks and months because of stadium costs.

The Merseyside outfit are currently in the process of building their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Everton were deducted a further two points on Monday, taking their total tally for the season to eight.

Everton dropped to 16th in the Premier League table where they sit two points above the relegation zone after they were handed their second points deduction on Monday for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The club were already given a 10-point deduction earlier in the season for PSR breaches, which was later reduced to six points. Their latest deduction is not as costly as they were fined only two points instead of six, but have announced they will exercise their right to appeal.

Everton are in the process of building a new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock in Vauxhall, which is a key and controversial factor when it comes down to Everton’s spending, which the Premier League have regarded as ‘reckless’.

Everton Could Face Further Deductions

There “remains a dispute between the Premier League and the club” over the new stadium construction

According to the BBC’s Simon Stone, Everton could face more changes and suffer a third points deduction, if the dispute cannot be resolved. However, Stone revealed that this would not threaten their 70-year-long run in the top flight this campaign. This is what he wrote on the BBC Sport website explaining the situation:

“A couple of points have come to light within the written reasons for the case. The Premier League believed Everton were ‘reckless’ in their spending and felt the starting point for their behaviour was a five-point deduction. Also, in the notes, it appears this case might not be finished.

“As the decision records, there remains a dispute between the Premier League and the club as to the status of certain costs that the club says are associated with its stadium construction. The league considers that these costs fall to be considered as a loss for the purposes of the PSRs. The club contends that these costs are not losses, given that they relate to the construction of the stadium and have been capitalised in their audited accounts.

“This issue, and the question of whether any additional sanction should be applied, will be resolved by the same Commission at a later date. Basically - the league think the stadium should count as a loss. Everton say it's audited in their stadium accounts and not a loss.

"It could lead to a further deduction, although that would not apply this season.”

Everton Stuck With Dyche For Now

The club have far bigger problems than their manager

Last week, David Ornstein admitted that the future of Sean Dyche is well down the pecking order on the Everton hierarchy’s list of priorities, with the points deductions, potential relegation and a proposed takeover far more serious areas of concern.

The long-term Premier League club are in the process of being taken over by 777 partners, who first agreed to buy Farhad Moshiri's shares in the club back in September. However, the deal remains unresolved and, in addition to the ongoing dispute with the Premier League, has cast doubt on the Toffees' near future.

The situation has not been helped by Everton’s form on the pitch. They recorded their first victory in 13 Premier League matches on Saturday, beating Burnley 1-0. Their four-month wait for a league win started at Turf Moor in December and has seen them slip down the table and towards even more trouble.