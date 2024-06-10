Highlights Everton are leading pursuit of Armando Broja with ongoing talks for potential £30m deal.

Broja struggled at Fulham on loan but is still considered a talented striker with "tremendous potential."

The forward is also open to a Saudi move, and wants clarity on his future before Euro 2024.

Everton are pushing the hardest in an attempt to land Chelsea striker Armando Broja. Talks are ongoing regarding a possible £30m deal.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to a number of different clubs – from across the Premier League, Europe and potentially even Saudi Arabia – but, at this moment in time, the Toffees appear to be the most keen on completing a deal this summer.

Broja struggled to impress on loan last season at Fulham. After joining in January, he failed to score in eight games and registered just a single assist. Even so, there still seems to be plenty of suitors for talented striker, who has "tremendous potential" according to former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Everton in Broja Talks With Chelsea

AC Milan also in the mix

It's understood that Everton are hoping to get a deal across the line. Talks of a £30m package, including add-ons are currently discussed. There could, however, be non-football issues that obstruct the deal.

The Toffees have financial worries which may require Chelsea to be flexible when it comes to the structure of the deal, which is yet to be determined. On top of that, the club's uncertain ownership situation – with 777 Partners' bid recently falling through – may also make it complicated to get any transfers over the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Broja became the first Albanian player to score in the Premier League when he netted his first for Southampton in October 2021.

Sean Dyche and co will not have a clear run to sign the Albanian striker. Indeed, Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Wolves are understood to both be in the frame, while clubs from the continent are also in the mix.

From Serie A, Bologna are one potential suitor while AC Milan can not be discounted either. The Italian giants have more of a focus on Joshua Zirkzee – who has been linked with Arsenal this summer – but there is the chance they could try to land both.

From Ligue 1 in France, Monaco were at one point in the race but this seems to no longer be the case.

Broja Senior Career Club Games Goals Assists Minutes Chelsea 38 31 1 1,163 Vitesse Arnhem 34 11 3 2,176 Southampton 28 9 0 2,339 Fulham 8 0 1 80

What Broja Wants Next For His Career

Open to a Saudi move

An exit seems all but certain for Broja this summer and the player is understood to want his future to be resolved as soon as possible. The striker will be representing his country at Euro 2024 this summer and is hoping for clarity on his future before the tournament begins.

With that in mind, he is open to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, but no concrete offer is on the table at this stage.

Albania take on Italy in their opening match on 15 June. The Chelsea man will be hoping to add to his tally of five goals and two assists in 21 international appearances.

While he may be hoping to seal a move before that date, the Blues are in no rush to get a sale across the line. In fact, as they are still holding out for a £35m fee for the player, they are more than happy to bide their time if needed.

There is a hope that his value could increase over the coming months if he can catch the eye in Germany. There should be plenty of opportunity for a high-profile moment for Broja this summer as well, with Albania coming up against Italy, Croatia and Spain in Group B.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 10/06/24).