Everton are in talks to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, whose contract at St Mary’s expires in less than six months, according to Turkish outlet Star.

The Toffees are reportedly competing with Super Lig giants Galatasaray for the 27-year-old full-back, who is said to be eyeing a departure after five years at the south coast club.

Galatasaray have made an initial bid worth €6m (£5m) to sign him in January but are expected to face competition from Everton for the ex-Tottenham ace's signature.

The Merseysiders have yet to make any signings this month after appointing David Moyes, but are gearing up for a busy end to the transfer window, with two new players in their sights.

Everton Eye Walker-Peters Deal

Galatasaray are in the race

According to Star, if Galatasaray fail to secure a deal for Walker-Peters in January, they will likely face increased competition for the 27-year-old after the season.

While Everton are 'continuing contacts', other Premier League clubs may also join the chase for the England international, who is unlikely to sign a new deal at St Mary’s amid Southampton’s looming relegation to the Championship.

Walker-Peters has been a regular in the Saints' defence this season, making 18 top-flight starts and providing two assists.

The 27-year-old, labelled 'extraordinary' by The Athletic, has retained his place in the starting XI under new manager Ivan Juric, who replaced Russell Martin in December but remains winless in the Premier League after his first six games.

Walker-Peters is one of four Southampton stars whose contracts expire after the season, alongside Joe Lumley, Adam Lallana and Jack Stephens.

The Saints sit bottom of the table with just six points, 17 fewer than Everton, who are 16th and will next host Leicester City at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 5 Pass accuracy % 88.8 Minutes played 1,870

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-01-25.