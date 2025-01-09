Everton are among Premier League clubs interested in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jakub Moder, who is available to leave in the January transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Toffees, alongside Leicester City, are reportedly keen on the Polish international and have already started talks to sign him before the transfer deadline on February 3.

Brighton are said to be open to Moder’s departure this month due to his injury problems and are ready to listen to offers with six months remaining on the 25-year-old’s contract.

The ‘impressive’ midfielder is reportedly unhappy with his playing time under Fabian Hurzeler this season, having made just five appearances in all competitions, amassing a total of 147 minutes.

Moder Wants Premier League Stay

Everton and Leicester are keen

According to CaughtOffside, Moder wants to stay in the Premier League after spending four years at Brighton, despite Bundesliga clubs also showing interest in a January move.

Freiburg and Stuttgart are understood to be ‘waiting in the wings’ and monitoring the Polish international’s situation at the Amex, with Everton and Leicester also keen.

Moder, who ran faster at Euro 2024 than Kylian Mbappe, has made 69 appearances for Brighton in all competitions since joining from Lech Poznan in December 2020, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will step up their reported interest in the 25-year-old soon, considering Sean Dyche’s side are also looking at reinforcements for their frontline.

After missing out on Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene, who is now set to join Ipswich Town, the Toffees may turn their attention to other targets, including West Brom star Tom Fellows.

According to MailOnline, Everton have reignited their interest in the England U21 international recently and are seen as his potential suitors, alongside Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Everton have yet to make any new signings in January after The Friedkin Group’s takeover and are understood to be reviewing Dyche’s future at Goodison Park after a poor run of results.

Jakub Moder's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Starts 0 Shot-creating actions 4 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Minutes played 10

