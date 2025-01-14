Everton have made contact to sign Brighton forward Evan Ferguson on loan in the January transfer window, according to TBR Football.

The Toffees are looking to beat Premier League competition in the race for the 20-year-old striker, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bournemouth also keeping tabs on his situation.

Ferguson is understood to be available for a loan move in the winter window, having struggled for regular minutes under Fabian Hurzeler this term.

The Irish international has clocked up just 228 minutes of Premier League football in 2024/25 and started just twice, with his last appearance in the first XI occurring in Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Leicester on December 8.

Everton Keen on Evan Ferguson

Everton, who appointed David Moyes as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal, have yet to make any new signings in January but are anticipating a busy month under The Friedkin Group ownership.

According to the latest reports, the Toffees are eyeing as many as three new signings this month to boost their Premier League survival chances, with Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah ‘one step away’ from completing his move.

Everton are likely to face competition for Ferguson from Premier League rivals, considering multiple clubs have been linked with the 20-year-old striker in the past few weeks.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Irish forward has been pinpointed as a top target for West Ham and their new manager Graham Potter, with the Hammers now waiting for reassurances that Ferguson will be available for a loan deal.

Ferguson, who joined Brighton’s youth ranks from Bohemians in 2021, has made 59 Premier League appearances whilst with the Seagulls, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists.

The 'superstar' 20-year-old has been unavailable for the last three matches with an ankle injury and is expected to return in a few weeks’ time.

Evan Ferguson's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.5 Expected assisted goals 0.4 Minutes played 228

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.