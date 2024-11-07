Everton are among the Premier League clubs interested in Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey and have expressed a desire to sign him at the end of the season, according to AfricaFoot.

The 24-year-old could depart the Seagulls at the end of the season as Brighton have yet to address his expiring contract, which has less than 12 months remaining, set to run out in June 2025.

According to AfricaFoot, Lamptey himself would welcome a new challenge away from the Amex Stadium, and clubs in England are starting to take note of his potential availability.

Lamptey would reportedly also be of interest to clubs in Europe, including Juventus, and could leave as early as the January transfer window if manager Fabian Hurzeler decides to part ways with the Ghanaian international.

The 'absolutely lightning' right-back has made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season, in the 2-2 draw against Wolves last month, and has been left out of the rotation in Brighton’s promising start to the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamptey has made four appearances for Brighton across all competitions this season, scoring and assisting once in 188 minutes of action.

Lamptey’s arrival at Everton could help solve their woes on the right side of Sean Dyche’s defence. The Toffees’ tactician has already tried four different defenders at right-back this season in Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman, James Garner, and youngster Roman Dixon.

Young seems to be Dyche’s trusted option at the moment, having started in that position on the last three occasions, but he is also set to be out of contract at the end of the season, just like fellow veteran Coleman.

After going on a five-game unbeaten run, Everton suffered their fifth defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday, losing 1-0 to previously winless Southampton.

Dyche’s side will now head to West Ham for their final test before the international break – a match that could prove crucial for Julen Lopetegui’s future at the London Stadium.

Tariq Lamptey's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 1 Starts 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 11

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.