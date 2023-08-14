Everton appeared to be close to sealing investment from MSP Sports Capital, but it's now gone 'very quiet', with a new favourite in line to invest in the club, Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The reports of investment coming to Goodison Park have been ongoing for some time now.

Everton investment news - Latest

According to BBC Sport back in May, Everton had reached an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital, but almost three months later, nothing has been finalised or announced by the club.

The report adds that MSP had moved ahead of 777 partners, who had previously been in talks with Farhad Moshiri regarding a takeover.

Last month, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that a deal was 'essentially done', but again, Everton are yet to announce any investment deal.

Last season, Evertonians held regular protests against the club's board due to poor performances on the pitch as well as financial mismanagement off it.

With a new stadium in the process of being built, the club will need funds in the bank in order to complete the build.

Finances are clearly still tight at Goodison Park, with three out of the four signings completed by Everton this summer being free transfers or loans.

Now, Brown has provided a major update on investment, and it's not good news for those wanting MSP to take over.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that some people connected with Everton believe that 777 are now the favourites to finalise an investment at Goodison Park.

The journalist adds that 777 are struggling financially with some of the investments they are already involved in, so it's not exactly positive signs for Everton at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "So it has gone very quiet from MSP and I'm told that Josh Wander, a managing partner of 777, was bragging last week to colleagues that he's about to write a cheque for around £250m to take control of Everton.

"I'm also told by various people that 777 are struggling financially with various investments that they are involved in. So whether they would have the capacity to pull that off, I don't know.

"But I do know that there are people connected with Everton who now think they are favourites to either buy into or invest in the club."

What's next for Everton?

With the investment situation bubbling around in the background, the Toffees need to continue bringing in reinforcements, particularly in the attacking area.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Everton have held initial talks with Paris Saint-Germain over signing Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The Merseyside club are also keen on a move for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, but Everton are growing frustrated with the transfer saga, Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

BBC journalist Shamoon Hafez has reported that Everton remain interested in Udinese striker Beto, although nothing is advanced at the moment.

It appears business hasn't finished for the Toffees this summer as they continue to look to attacking additions.