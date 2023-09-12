Highlights Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is seeking further investment amid the club's financial struggles and 777 Partners is reportedly close to acquiring Everton.

The Miami-based investment group has a controversial track record and multiple protests have been held against them by fans.

While there are doubts about 777 Partners' capability to steady the ship, a minority investment in Everton seems likely as Moshiri's valuation of the club makes it difficult for anyone to invest for more than a minority stake.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has been seeking further investment in the club, and journalist Paul Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the situation.

The Toffees are going through a catastrophic time on and off the pitch at the moment.

Everton news - Investment

With Everton's financial situation drastically worsening year on year, something has to change at the top at Goodison Park. The Merseyside club's difficulties from a money perspective were amplified this summer, with just £2.6m spent on new players in terms of upfront payments, but £45m worth of assets sold, including key man Alex Iwobi on deadline day, as per The Athletic.

Back in May, MSP Sports Capital looked set to acquire a stake in the club after reaching an exclusivity agreement, but a few months later, in August, it was announced that the investment group had withdrawn from negotiations. The unrest at Everton is bound to have an impact on everyone at the club, and Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the messy situation will be unsettling for the players.

Now, a report from Bloomberg has claimed that 777 Partners are closing in on acquiring Everton after months of negotiations. The Miami-based investment group currently owns stakes in Genoa, Sevilla, the British Basketball League, Red Star FC, and many more sporting businesses.

Josimar Football ran a story earlier this year highlighting the controversial actions of 777 Partners, who have a poor success rate in terms of their investment in sports teams. Multiple protests have been held against 777 Partners from fans of teams all around the world.

Moshiri has undoubtedly run Everton into the ground after spending a ridiculous amount of money on players over the years, but there are certainly question marks as to whether 777 have the capability to steady the ship.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 18th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

777 Partners founder Josh Wander is very determined to invest in Everton - Paul Brown

There's no doubt a large percentage of Evertonians are desperate for a competent group to come in and try and revive the club after years of mismanagement and failure on and off the pitch. There's little to suggest from 777's track record that they would be able to steer Everton away from the troubles they are currently facing.

Brown has suggested that 777 have been around for a long time and have been talking to the club for many months to try and secure a deal. The journalist adds that there is a financing package in the market for 777, and a Premier League club is the one thing missing from their portfolio. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think it's possible that whoever comes in will be taking a minority stake just because the valuation that the current owner has on his own shareholding is so high that it's difficult to see anybody investing for more than a minority stake. That being said, 777 have been around for quite a long time. They've been talking to the club for many months about a potential deal. I've heard there's a financing package in the market for them and that Josh Wander is personally very determined to invest in Everton. I also hear that there are several colleagues inside his company who have advised him not to go ahead with an attempt to invest in Everton. So I think we will have to see. A Premier League club is basically the one thing missing from 777's multi-club portfolio, and their business plan involves investing in distressed assets. So, it makes sense for them to be interested in an investment in a team like Everton. We will see."

What's next for Everton?

The unwelcome distraction of rumoured takeover talk has to be pushed aside by Sean Dyche and his players. The Toffees are yet to win in the Premier League and face difficult fixtures with Arsenal and Brentford up next. Getting points on the board has to be the priority for playing and coaching staff, as realistically, they are unable to have an influence on behind-the-scenes matters. No matter which investment group finalised a deal to acquire a stake in Everton, it's going to mean very little if the Merseyside club are relegated from the Premier League.