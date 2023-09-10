Highlights Everton's off-pitch issues, such as the alleged breach of financial rules and ownership uncertainties, are negatively impacting the club's stability and unsettling the players.

The club's transfer spending has significantly decreased over the years, while their league position has worsened, indicating the consequences of previous excessive spending without adequate sell-on value.

It is crucial for Everton to maintain their Premier League status to avoid a potentially disastrous situation of financial distress and difficulty in bouncing back from relegation.

Everton are going through one of the toughest periods they've had to endure in recent history, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT on the impact this is having on the club and players.

Although results have been disappointing on the pitch for some time now, the issues off the pitch appear to be worsening.

Everton news - Latest

Back in March, a Premier League statement confirmed that they had referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton to an independent commission. It's unclear what the punishment could be for the Toffees, if any, but it's certainly not a good sign that the Premier League have decided to take action. Elsewhere, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri appeared to be edging closer to securing investment in the club, with MSP Sports Capital reaching an exclusivity agreement back in May, however, the Miami-based group withdrew from negotiations last month.

On the pitch, Everton are yet to win in the Premier League this season, losing their first three games before picking up a point on the road against Sheffield United. The Merseyside club offloaded Alex Iwobi, Tom Cannon, and Neal Maupay on deadline day, without making a signing in the final 24 hours of the window. Demarai Gray was later sold, with clubs in Saudi Arabia able to sign players until 7th September.

The late departures leave Sean Dyche with a depleted squad to work with for the remainder of the season. Although the Toffees brought in Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma, and Ashley Young, there's certainly an argument that they needed more when considering who has now left the club. We've seen a drastic change in Everton's capabilities in the transfer market, spending just £2.6m upfront this summer, in comparison to the obscene amount of money they've forked out under Moshiri in the past.

There's a lot to worry about for Everton fans - Paul Brown

It's been a few years since a lot of Evertonians will have been sitting comfortably whilst watching their club over the course of the season. The Toffees have now been involved in back-to-back relegation battles, and currently find themselves in the bottom three this campaign. If the on-the-pitch matters weren't enough of a disappointment, it's also not going well behind the scenes.

Brown has suggested that the current predicament Everton find themselves in is an unwelcome distraction for the players, who will undoubtedly be feeling unsettled. The journalist adds that the uncertainty off the pitch can only have a negative impact on the pitch. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think there's a lot to worry about for Everton fans, both on and off the pitch. It can't be good for the club to have all this uncertainty raging off the pitch with an owner who is trying to sell. The threat of this Premier League hearing into possible financial sanctions to come in October and various groups trying to buy into the club. None of that can be good for its stability. There is a boardroom full of people who may not be around for much longer. It's unclear what the decision-making processes between the executives. All this is very messy and unsettling for players. They made a really bad start to the season. Considering the fixtures they had to open the campaign, you looked at those and you thought, okay, that should be a fairly easy way into the season comparatively and they've messed it up already in quite a big way."

As you'll see in the table below, Everton's spending has been cut back drastically over the years, whilst their position in the table has also worsened. The vast amounts of money spent on players with little sell-on value has now come back to bite them, with limited funds now available without offloading key stars.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 18th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

How do Everton get out of this mess?

It could take a long while for Everton to rectify the mistakes of the past. Further sales of valuable assets are likely over the next few years, but maintaining their Premier League status is imperative. If Everton suffer relegation to the Championship, it's difficult to see them ever getting back out.

With many players on high wages and due to the lack of money that will be entering the club when leaving the Premier League, we could see a disastrous situation occur.