Everton's potential investment deal with 777 partners has been 'massively overstated', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

There's a lot happening in the background at Goodison Park amongst the difficulties on the pitch.

Everton news - Investment

Farhad Moshiri is reportedly looking for investment to help fund the new stadium currently being built, according to Sky Sports.

The report claims that a deal is close to completion, with the interested parties keen to add members to the current Everton board.

Two parties who are involved in the process of investing in Everton are MSP Sports Capital and 777 Partners, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The news of potential investment at Goodison Park will be welcomed by a large section of Evertonians, considering their protests over the last few years.

With Everton now being referred to an independent commission over an alleged Financial Fair Play breach, according to The Guardian, things have to change at the club, with the results on the pitch as poor as the financial situation.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that a full takeover from 777 partners was never really on the table and a deal isn't expected to be completed between the two parties.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There were reports in Italy that 777 were interested or close to a takeover of the club. I think that's massively overstated. I know Everton have spoken to this group several times. I don't believe a full takeover was ever on the table with them.

"They are not significant investors in sport in the way that you would expect from people who want to take over and run a club completely in the Premier League.

"I understand they value the club far below what Moshiri does and that the chances of them investing in Everton are quite slim at the moment.

"It's not expected from within Everton that a deal is going to be done there at the moment."

What's next for Everton?

The full focus for the Toffees will be trying to stay in the Premier League.

After a poor run of form over the last few weeks, Sean Dyche's side face a serious threat of being relegated to the Championship.

It's not the most favourable of run-ins for the Merseyside club, either, with Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and multiple trips to fellow strugglers still to come before the end of the season.