Everton could complete an investment deal with MSP by the end of this week, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

As poor as the Toffees have been on the pitch, there's a major concern surrounding the problems above.

Everton news - Investment

Since Farhad Moshiri took over as majority shareholder of Everton, things have only spiralled out of control at Goodison Park.

Last season, the Merseyside club survived relegation to the Championship by the skin of their teeth, and they've shown no signs of improvements this campaign.

Sean Dyche's side currently find themselves in the relegation zone with just six games remaining.

Investment talks have been going on in the background, with Sky Sports reporting earlier this month that a deal was imminent, helping to fund the new stadium with changes to occur at boardroom level.

Everton fans have been protesting before, during, or after games throughout the last two seasons, as they call upon their board members to resign.

As per the Liverpool Echo, MSP Sports Capital and 777 Partners are two of the parties interested in investing in Everton.

Now, journalist Brown believes that MSP are the 'more serious' of the two investing groups, with a deal now close to completion.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that a deal could be completed between Everton and MSP by the end of the week, and it should be good news for the fans at Goodison Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There is another group talking to Everton about investing. MSP seem a lot closer to doing a deal than 777 and are regarded as much more serious investors.

"It's apparently a £105m investment, which could even be completed by the end of this week. So, that would be very good news for Everton if it does come off."

What's next for Everton?

Whilst the investment situation is happening behind the scenes, Dyche and his team have to fully focus on staying in the Premier League.

Extra funds will of course be a huge bonus for the club, but if you lose the funding which comes with playing in England's top flight, it could be catastrophic.

According to Spotrac, Everton have seven players earning £100k-a-week or more, which is an unsustainable wage budget in the Championship.

It's no surprise that Evertonians have been protesting about the board for some time now, as the problems seem to be getting worse and worse.