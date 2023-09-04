Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is currently looking to secure investment in the club, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on the situation, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees' financial problems were emphasised on deadline day after failing to replace Alex Iwobi.

Everton investment news - Latest

Back in May earlier this year, MSP Sports Capital looked set to acquire a stake in Everton and reached an exclusivity agreement with the club, as per BBC. The investment group were set to finalise a 25% stake in Everton, but after a few months, nothing had been announced. In August, The Athletic reported that MSP Sports Capital had now withdrawn from negotiations - a far from ideal situation during the summer transfer window.

The report suggested that Everton owner Moshiri is now in discussions with 777 Partners regarding potential investment, but again, any deal is yet to be officially announced. With a new stadium on the way, the Toffees need funding in order to complete the build. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club need funds to pay off debts as well as pay for the new ground, which is in the process of being built on Bramley Moore docks.

Now, Brown has provided an update on investment at Goodison Park.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that 777 Partners are confident of securing a minority stake in the football club. The journalist adds that 777 are also favourites to complete a deal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The word is still that 777 Partners are favourites to buy a minority stake in the club. Other than that, there doesn't seem to have been any progress made with any other groups on a sale or an investment coming into the club. 777 seem very confident that they will be able to buy in, so we'll have to watch what happens there. I think many people would have concerns if that group was to buy into the club.

"I know that concerns have been raided about them in the basketball world because they own both the London Lions and part of the league itself. I believe that has caused some issues and that there are questions inside UK sport and government circles and about this group's suitability to be an investor in sports in this country. So, there could be some difficulties there. We will see."

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What's next for Everton?

The focus for Everton has to be improving results on the pitch. The Toffees have lost three out of four Premier League games so far, drawing their latest match against newly promoted Sheffield United. Journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT on deadline day that he struggles to see a situation where Everton aren't involved in a relegation battle this season, with their defence not strong enough to avoid a difficult campaign. Sean Dyche has plenty to work on during the international break, and Evertonians will be desperate for improvements later this month.