Everton are a club currently at a crucial juncture in their decorated history.

As the club's new, state-of-the-art stadium facility being built on Bramley Moore Dock nears completion, the Toffees should be a club on the ascent.

Unfortunately, for the pro-evolution-named, Merseyside Blues, they are anything but.

The reality in recent seasons paints a disconcerting picture for those involved with the football club, who have spent consecutive campaigns propping up England's top flight.

Like the foundations being laid at their new home, which is set to act as the substructure for a 52,000-strong capacity, Everton have been doing their best to create a Premier League substructure of their own, underpinning the 15 and 16 teams sitting above them respectively.

With serious discontent around Farhad Moshiri's fruitless ownership, as well as directionless spending, and a financial fair play debacle that threatens to lose the club tens of millions of pounds if found guilty of breaching regulations, it's fair to say not all is well at Goodison Park ahead of a new season.

While it certainly isn't all doom and gloom on Merseyside, how can Sean Dyche's side consolidate, and avoid a repeat of the two previous campaigns?

We take a look at five things that Dyche and Moshiri need to fix before the start of the new season.

5 Finding a Goalscorer

Let's be honest, it's easier said than done. Prolific marksmen are notoriously difficult to uncover, even for the most adept recruitment teams, and when they are discovered they have the propensity to go for a premium.

Everton have certainly been lacking in the forward department, after Richarlison's untimely departure last summer and the failure to reinvest that £60 million in a suitable replacement, as well as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's catastrophic injury record, the Toffees recorded a return of just 34 goals last season, the second-fewest in the league.

Winger, Dwight McNeil notched up the largest tally at the club with just seven goals, with the remaining 27 divided between 13 players.

Predictably, Dyche and Everton have reportedly been in the market for guaranteed goals.

With several forwards being linked with moves to the North West, perhaps the player Blues fans should be most excited about is Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegalese forward's 25 G/A contributions from the Championship last season are nothing to be scoffed at.

Potency in front of goal will be paramount to Everton's hopes of improvement next season, and the aforementioned could definitely add weight to a forward line that crumbles like a house of cards whenever Calvert-Lewin isn't fit enough to start.

4 Solving the ownership fiasco

The Blues have been a club divided in recent seasons between supporting the players on the pitch and protesting the rudderless ownership in the boardroom upstairs.

Several pre-match protests have been undertaken, as well as a number of stadium walkouts, including the "27 minutes for 27 years" protest.

As fans from all over the football pyramid will be able to attest, one of the key ingredients to on-the-pitch success is harmony off it.

Despite a boardroom exodus following the season's conclusion, Everton fan groups, including All Together Now, penned an open letter to Moshiri demanding Bill Kenwright be relieved of his duties as chairman.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal has been done - but is yet to be announced - that will see MSP put further investment into the club and potentially take over at Goodison.

If that's the case, a new boardroom structure needs to be agreed as quickly as possible, to stop issues at the top of the club trickling down to what happens on the pitch.

3 A Jordan Pickford resurgence

England's number one has been a mainstay in this Everton side since his move from Sunderland in 2017.

Pickford's club career has been a mixed bag, with some truly exceptional displays marred by erratic decision-making, a catalogue of errors, and indiscipline.

The 'keeper's international tenure has resembled a steady pair of hands, whose heroics in 2018 World Cup, and the 2020 European Championship final penalty shoot-out have characterised his faultless reputation in a Three Lions jersey, and have further strengthened his claim to that highly coveted number one spot.

While his performances for club and country don't necessarily correlate, it is evident that his talents far outweigh his flaws, and despite being the Premier League's leader for errors leading to goals, the Mackem scooped the club's Player of the Season Award in 2018, as well as being unofficially named by several fanzines as 2022-23's Player of the Season.

If Pickford can eradicate the seemingly inexplicable mistakes from his game, he'll not only help the Toffees pick up vital points, but will become the leader many Evertonians see him as.

2 Recruitment

An overarching theme during Everton's demise in recent seasons has been wasteful, aimless recruitment. While, of course, this is inextricably linked to the ownership and management of the club, the implementation of a clear, concise, and effective recruitment strategy, or lack thereof is stark.

Farhad Moshiri has splurged more than half a billion on transfers since 2016, and with little to show for his astronomical expenditure in terms of returns on the pitch he has demonstrated beyond any doubt that the club needs to improve its approach when it comes to player acquisition.

1 The retention of Amadou Onana

Everton's Amadou Onana battles with Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard

One exception to the poor recruitment claim is Belgian star, Amadou Onana. The central defensive midfielder was a revelation last term, and was one of the Toffees' only standout players during a campaign fans will want to forget.

The 21-year-old has been attracting interest from several clubs, including West Ham, who are on the lookout for Declan Rice replacements, and Chelsea, and Everton look to be facing an uphill task in trying to keep ahold of him.

The physically imposing, aerially dominant, and technically gifted midfielder gave his centre-backs that added fortification last term, recording 2.2 tackles a game, the joint 10th-highest in the league.

With several clubs sniffing around, building a side around his talents could be the way forward for Sean Dyche next season, and may prove instrumental at pushing Everton further up the table.