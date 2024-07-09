Highlights Everton submit a £16m offer for Hull City's Jaden Philogene.

Competing with Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace for the winger's signature.

Philogene praised for his ability and energy levels by Hull's former manager.

Everton have officially submitted a £16m offer to sign Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, according to The Athletic's Adam Leventhal.

A number of clubs appear to be circling Philogene at the moment after an impressive season in the Championship, and despite Ipswich Town seemingly leading the race, the Toffees have now submitted an offer.

Everton Bid £16m for Philogene

They are battling with Ipswich

According to The Athletic, Everton are now in the race to sign Philogene this summer after submitting a £16m bid for the England youth international. Ipswich also have an offer on the table, a joint bid of £35m for Philogene and Jacob Greaves. Crystal Palace are also said to be admirers and are considering him as a replacement for Michael Olise, who recently left to join Crystal Palace.

Jaden Philogene's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 7.43 1st

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that he expects Philogene to make a decision on his next move very soon, with Palace, Ipswich, and Everton all interested. The Toffees will likely be able to offer Philogene regular minutes considering their lack of options on the wing.

Speaking on the young winger, Hull's former manager Liam Rosenior described the tricky star as 'ridiculous'...