Everton are closing in on the signing of Lyon defender Jake O'Brien for a fee of £17m, and Sky Sports News have now confirmed that he is currently undergoing a medical.

After losing Ben Godfrey earlier in the summer transfer window as he completed a move to Atalanta, the Toffees have focused on bringing in an additional centre-back. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of young defender Jarrad Branthwaite, and Everton are now close to bringing in additional cover.

O'Brien enjoyed an impressive season with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon after moving from Crystal Palace, but he could now be heading back to the Premier League.

O'Brien Undergoing Everton Medical

He's set to join for a fee of £17m

Reporting live on air, Sky Sports have confirmed that O'Brien is currently undergoing a medical at Everton ahead of a £17m move from French giants Lyon...

"We're going to kick off actually with some breaking news, and Lyon defender Jake O'Brien is currently undergoing a medical at Everton. The 24-year-old will sign for the club for a fee of £17m."

Jake O'Brien's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 7th Goals 4 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 =4th Clearances Per Game 3.6 2nd Blocks Per Game 0.7 2nd Match rating 6.59 =13th

The towering defender might find it difficult to break up the James Tarkowski and Branthwaite defensive partnership in the immediate future, but he could be eyed as a long-term replacement for either defender. Tarkowski is reaching the latter stages of his career while Branthwaite is attracting strong interest from Manchester United.

O'Brien stands at 1.97m, so it's easy to see why Sean Dyche would be a fan of the Republic of Ireland international. With the former Burnley manager heavily focusing on physical profiles within his squad, O'Brien will only add to an already aerially dominant side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Alexandre Lacazette scored more league goals than Jake O'Brien for Lyon during the 2023/2024 season.

O'Brien Signing Won't Impact Branthwaite Future

Everton still want to keep Branthwaite

Despite closing in on the signing of another centre-back in O'Brien, Everton's stance on selling Branthwaite is unlikely to change, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Toffees have set a valuation for the defender, with Manchester United interested, but they are unwilling to budge on their price tag even though a new centre-back is arriving through the door.

Although many Evertonians will be excited by the prospect of O'Brien joining the Merseyside club, the sale of Branthwaite would certainly dampen their spirits. If Dyche's side can keep Branthwaite and continue bringing in reinforcements, then they could be set for a positive season in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-07-24.