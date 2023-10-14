Highlights Everton's £145,000 per-week trio are emerging as exciting players for the future at Goodison Park.

The Toffees enjoyed a pressure-relieving 3-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Sean Dyche's side are preparing for their short trip across the park to take on Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield next weekend.

Everton’s Dwight McNeil is “slowly becoming a consistent and important performer” at Goodison Park, as journalist Paul Brown considers two other stars who could have a “bright future” at the club in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche has endured a below-par start to the Premier League season with his Toffees outfit.

Latest news

Everton will be relieved after securing a pressure-relieving 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth last weekend before the season’s second international break. Goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure secured a home rout over their south coast opponents.

The crucial three points moved the Toffees four points above their opponents in the Premier League table and three points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley, who occupy the final position in the relegation zone. Speaking after the game (via BBC Sport), Dyche expressed his delight with the performance and result:

“I am pleased for the group. The difference when we win is that the noise changes. They were good against Luton, but I see through some of the noise and remind the players of good performances. “Good performances mean nothing unless you win and carry on performing well all season, but if you are not winning, people lose faith in you. That just rubber stamps another good performance by getting the win and another dominant performance. It is equally fair to speak about xG when you win, 25 efforts today, xG of 3+ and is the highest it has been in about eight years.”

Dyche had been pressured to secure victory against Bournemouth before the game and knows that one bad result could swing the pendulum against him again.

Despite an impressive 3-1 victory at Brentford in September, it’s been a worrying start to the campaign at Goodison Park. The Toffees opened the season with three consecutive league defeats without scoring a goal, including two 1-0 home defeats to Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, either side of a 4-0 humiliation at Aston Villa.

A 2-2 draw at Sheffield United provided the Blades with their only point of the campaign thus far, while 1-0 and 2-1 home defeats to Arsenal and Luton Town did nothing to relieve concerns. However, recent victories over Brentford and Bournemouth have eased tensions over the international break before a Merseyside derby at Liverpool on 21st October.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that Amadou Onana’s inconsistent performances provide Dyche with a conundrum heading into the next stage of the autumn fixtures.

Everton - James Garner, Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil 2023/24 Premier League stats Garner Harrison McNeil Appearances 7(1) 1(1) 4(1) Goals 1 1 0 Assists 1 1 1 Overall rating 6.92 7.61 6.99 Key passes per game 1.5 1.5 1.8 Stats according to WhoScored

Brown claims that James Garner and Jack Harrison could play a big part alongside McNeil this season. The reported £145,000 per-week trio are becoming key figures in Dyche’s starting XI. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“McNeil seems to be slowly becoming a consistent and important performer for Dyche. He's very sound defensively when they need him in those areas. He can score goals, and I think he's become important to the way Everton attack. I think those three [Garner, Harrison and McNeil] have a bright future and could play a big part this season.”

Everton transfer news

According to journalist Alexandre Praetzel (via Diario de Torcedor), Everton have entered the race to sign Corinthians left-winger Wesley. The Merseyside outfit have reportedly offered a proposal worth £6m, with the 18-year-old still having four years remaining on his contract with the Brazilian giants. Having displayed versatility across the frontline in his 30 appearances, Dyche could be attracted to the players’ potential, who would likely head straight into the club’s youth system.

Meanwhile, iNews has claimed that Newcastle United could join Everton in the running to sign Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January. The former Leeds United star has struggled to make his mark under Pep Guardiola since his move from Elland Road to the Etihad Stadium in 2022. Everton could represent the ideal destination for the 27-year-old, aiming to get his Premier League career back on track.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Everton have enquired about FC Nurenberg’s Can Uzun. Benfica have asked about the 17-year-old’s services, and there is interest from Turkiye from Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

What next for Everton?

Dyche is currently focusing on keeping his job by securing enough points before the winter transfer market opens on 1st January. Next week, the head coach prepares for a Merseyside derby at Anfield before his Toffees side travels south to West Ham United on 29th October.

The Carabao Cup offers Dyche some respite from the rigours of the Premier League, with his former club Burnley visiting Goodison Park on 1st November. The club head into the season’s third international break after clashes with Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace next month.

