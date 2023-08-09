Everton midfielder James Garner struggled with injuries last season, but has been tipped to make more of an impact this campaign, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight into what the coaching staff think of him at Goodison Park, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will be hoping to guide the Toffees to a comfortable finish after another relegation battle last term.

Everton news - Latest

So far this summer, Everton have completed the signings of Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young.

The two additions will bring versatility and experience to Dyche's side, but there's no doubt they need more.

One player who made an immediate impact last season was Garner, but due to injuries, the former Manchester United man only started seven Premier League games, playing a total of 804 minutes, as per FBref.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Garner could be the breakout star this campaign.

After being missing for a significant period since making the move to Goodison Park, Garner could be seen as somewhat a new signing heading into this weekend.

Against Sporting CP in a recently friendly, Garner, who cost the Merseyside club £15m, was utilised on the right-hand side of midfield and was deployed as a right-back at times under Dyche last term.

His versatility could be a useful asset for the Toffees, and journalist Brown has now provided some insight on the thoughts of the coaching staff on Garner.

What has Brown said about Garner and Everton?

Brown has suggested that he's heard some good things about Garner internally at Everton, due to his talent, commitment, and mentality.

The journalist adds that he can see him getting a lot of minutes this season for various reasons.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I do think he will get a lot of minutes because I think Amadou Onana's form dips in and out quite a lot. I don't think you can expect Idrissa Gueye to play every game of the season. Abdoulaye Doucoure got injured last year too.

"So, I think there will be chances for Garner and when he does get one in midfield, he's just really got to take it and prove that he can stick in that position, because that's where I see him playing for Everton in the long-term.

"He's got the talent, he's got the commitment, he's got the mentality. I hear good things about him from the coaching staff there, so I think he's got a real chance this season and I would like to see him be the one that breaks through."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Everton?

The Toffees can't rely on their current squad considering their difficulties over the last few years, so there's a good chance we see further reinforcements at Goodison Park.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are exploring a move to sign Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, after walking away from Wilfried Gnonto.

Italian reported Rudy Galetti has also revealed to GMS that Tete is another name on Everton's list, so they appear to be targeting forwards before the window closes in September.