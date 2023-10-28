Highlights Everton's financial struggles may limit their ability to make significant signings in the January transfer window. They will likely focus on loan signings or bargains.

The club's recent track record of selling assets to fund spending is a concerning sign of their financial difficulties.

Despite the financial constraints, Everton is unlikely to sell key players unless forced to do so by their financial situation. The squad lacks depth and losing key assets could be risky.

Everton might need to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window, but journalist Paul Brown has provided a worrying update on their potential business in the winter, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are struggling in the Premier League this season and Sean Dyche would love nothing more than a hefty budget to work with in January. However, over the last few years, financial struggles at Goodison Park have meant that they often have to sell to buy. The Merseyside club were clever with their spending in the summer, and they may have to act the same in a few months.

Sean Dyche's side are going through financial difficulties

During the summer transfer window, although Everton brought in five new additions, the club were forced to be clever with their money. Per The Athletic, Everton spent just £2.6m in upfront payments, despite Beto and Youssef Chermiti seemingly costing over £30m combined. The Toffees managed to negotiate deals which meant they wouldn't pay a penny for either player until the next financial year, with the £2.6m loan fee for Arnaut Danjuma their only outgoing in terms of a transfer fee.

Although Everton's efforts to bring in signings in such a calculated fashion can be praised, it's concerning that a Premier League club is forced to structure deals in this way. It's understood that Everton could face a 12-point deduction due to alleged breaches of financial rules, with an investigation ongoing this week.

The Merseyside club have spent a significant amount of money since Farhad Moshiri arrived, with results on the pitch worsening as the years have gone on. The Toffees have more recently been forced to sell assets such as Anthony Gordon and Richarlison, in order to fund their spending.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 16th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

Everton are also currently going through a takeover, with the club recently announcing that 777 Partners have acquired all of Moshiri's shares. The potential deal is subject to regulatory approval from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Read More: More Everton 'concerns' emerge over 777 Partners takeover

Evertonians will be desperate to see further reinforcements when the January transfer window opens, but it's never an easy period to buy players at the best of times, especially when your financial situation is so poor. Dyche's side currently find themselves sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table, so the threat of relegation is real for the third campaign in a row.

Brown has suggested that the most Everton fans should expect is a loan signing, unless they can somehow find a bargain in January. The journalist adds that, on a more positive note, he can't see the Toffees offloading one of their key players despite needing the funds, unless they have no choice. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I don't really see them being buyers in January. I would be surprised if they sold anyone because the squad is a bit stretched anyway really and lacking in depth and real-world-class talent. I think it'd be risky to sell an asset in January and I doubt they will do that unless the finances mean they have no choice. January is not a good time to sell if you're in a club like Everton's position. So I think that the most that Everton fans should be expecting is maybe a loan signing or if they can do a bit of bargain business, they might try and do that I think."

Although it might not be what Everton fans want to hear, there are always smart signings that can be made on loan. January can often be a good time for this, with players realising throughout the first half of the season that they're not playing regularly at their club, so they could seek a temporary move.

Players could be available on loan in January

One man who could be on his way out the door at Manchester City is Kalvin Phillips. The England international has struggled for game time since his move to the Etihad Stadium, and will undoubtedly be frustrated at his lack of minutes.

Per i News, Everton are interested in signing Phillips in the January transfer window. City may struggle to receive a significant fee for the midfielder considering he's not had the chance to prove his worth of late, so a loan could be their only option. A View From The Bullens host Ben Winstanley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips could be the Toffees' next Gareth Barry.