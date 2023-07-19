Everton could unearth a “breakout player” who could “surprise a few people” at Goodison Park this season, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees squad could be bolstered by the return of the talent who spent last season out on loan.

Everton news – Jarrad Branthwaite

Dyche has confirmed that he is looking forward to working with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite when the youngster returns to pre-season training after helping England win the U21 Euros this summer.

When asked about the impact of Branthwaite, alongside midfielder James Garner, achieving international success this summer, Dyche told the Toffees’ official website: “The Euros win was fantastic for them and many congratulations for their success.

“Both players had very good seasons for different reasons. Jimmy [Garner] was unlucky with injury before I got here but then adapted very well and was incredible mentally towards the end of last season to play wherever we put him.

“Jarrad had a good campaign away from Everton. We’re looking forward to seeing him at close quarters when he’s back, but these lads do need a break as they’ve played a lot of football, and they are still relatively young.”

Branthwaite spent last season on loan at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, where he helped the Eredivisie giants win the KNVB and achieve a second-place finish in the league.

The Carlisle United academy product, valued at just under £9m by Transfermarkt, hit the back of the net four times and provided two assists whilst helping keep 12 clean sheets in 36 appearances.

During his time in the Netherlands, he gained a valuable 2249 minutes of experience in senior football, making an average of 1.3 interceptions per game, according to WhoScored.

Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Branthwaite is unlikely to leave Goodison Park this summer, given the difficult financial situation they find themselves in.

And the journalist believes the 21-year-old, dubbed a “great talent” by former coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, could play “quite a lot of games” this season, implying that Dyche could find a spot in his regular XI for the talented youngster.

What has Brown said about Everton and Branthwaite?

Giving his verdict on Branthwaite’s prospects this season, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I genuinely think he's got a chance to play quite a lot of games this season.

“He's had a little taste of the Premier League. He's a big unit. He knows what it's about. He did pretty well on loan last year.

“He could surprise a few people this year, so it wouldn't surprise me if he is Everton’s breakout player.”

What next for Everton?

Dyche will hope to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window, but Everton have more pressing off-pitch matters that need sorting before the focus can switch to the playing staff.

Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that people inside Goodison Park expect a deal with MSP Sports Capital to be “rubber-stamped” soon, providing the Merseyside outfit with funding to help stay within the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GMS that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and winger/midfielder Alex Iwobi will not be allowed to leave on the cheap this summer as the Toffees aim to secure the best possible value for their key assets.

Therefore, it could be another turbulent summer for Everton, aiming to avoid a third consecutive relegation battle.