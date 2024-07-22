Highlights Everton preparing improved contract for Jarrad Branthwaite after rejecting Man Utd offers.

Manchester United unwilling to meet Everton's £75-80m valuation for the defender.

Branthwaite's current deal expires in 2027.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is attracting interest from Manchester United this summer, but the Toffees are set to offer him a new contract to convince him to stay at the club, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

After an impressive breakthrough season with Everton, Branthwaite has been closely monitored by a host of top clubs. Manchester United are the side to have shown the most interest, seeing multiple bids rejected for the England international. The Toffees have stood firm on their valuation so far, and they are now hoping to offer Branthwaite improved terms.

Losing Branthwaite would be a heavy blow for Everton this summer. The young defender formed a strong partnership with James Tarkowski at the back, so it's going to take a hefty offer to prise him away from Goodison Park.

Everton to Offer Branthwaite a New Deal

Man Utd aren't willing to meet their valuation

According to Italian journalist Romano, Everton are set to offer improved terms to Branthwaite after rejecting two proposals for the defender. The Toffees are determined to keep hold of the Engish centre-back unless a huge bid arrives, with United unwilling to meet their £75-£80m valuation as it stands...

"Everton are preparing new contract proposal for Jarrad Branthwaite after rejecting two proposals from Manchester United. Club determined to keep Branthwaite unless huge bid arrives but Man United have no intention to pay £75/80m. New deal proposal to be sent this summer."

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to James Tarkowski Jarrad Branthwaite James Tarkowski Pass completion percentage 79.8 77.1 Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 56.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 68.6 69.7 Clearances 4.71 5.03 Tackles 1.91 1.61

Reports have suggested that Manchester United have already agreed personal terms for Branthwaite, with a £160k-a-week contract on the table. The issue has been agreeing a fee with Everton, and their stance has been strengthened in recent weeks with multiple player sales.

Everton's financial problems have been well-documented, but with Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana close to completing a move to Aston Villa for a fee of £50m, they are under less pressure to sell players during the summer transfer window. The Toffees might struggle to keep Branthwaite at Goodison Park for his whole career, but any interested party will have to meet their valuation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made 157 clearances during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which was only bettered by seven other players in the division

Branthwaite's Current Contract Situation

He's tied down until 2027

As it stands, Branthwaite's current Everton contract won't expire until 2027, putting them in a strong negotiating position to reject any proposals that don't match their valuation. As long as their financial situation is in a reasonable position, they won't be forced into offloading any of their star players.

It's understood that Branthwaite is currently earning around £35k-a-week at Goodison Park, so a new deal could see him receive a bumper pay rise considering the offer on the table from Manchester United.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League