Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite could now have an opportunity to compete for a starting role at Goodison Park, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight into his chances of becoming a regular under Sean Dyche, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The young centre-back has a bit of competition at the back, but the current crop of players didn't cover themselves in glory last season.

Everton news - Jarrad Branthwhaite

Branthwaite joined PSV Eindhoven on loan last summer, with Everton signing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, meaning his game time would likely be limited if he remained on Merseyside.

According to the MailOnline, PSV made a £15m bid to sign Branthwaite on a permanent deal during the January transfer window, but the Toffees rejected their offer.

It's now understood that Manchester United are considering a move for the England youth international, with PSV yet to secure Branthwaite on a permanent transfer after his successful spell in Holland.

Despite being just 20 years old when the campaign began, Branthwaite made 21 league starts for the Dutch club, scoring twice and providing a singular assist, as per FBref.

The former Carlisle defender has now returned to Goodison Park and is involved with the first-team squad during pre-season, but he's got plenty of competition for places at Everton.

Despite Yerry Mina and Coady leaving the club this summer, Dyche still has five options to call upon for his two-man centre-back pairing.

What has Brown said about Branthwaite and Everton?

Brown has suggested that Branthwaite will be ahead of Mason Holgate in the mix for Everton, and he expects him to get chances to impress this season.

The journalist adds that, despite interest, he doesn't expect Branthwaite to be leaving the club before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it seems pretty clear that they're going to go with the four centre-backs that they have. You can also throw Mason Holgate into that mix unless something happens there. I think Branthwaite is probably ahead of him in the mix at the moment and will get chances.

"He feels like someone that will fit quite nicely into a Dyche team. So, I don't see him going anywhere. I think we'll see him in an Everton shirt this season and hopefully impressing."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Everton?

Luckily for Branthwaite, Everton don't appear to be showing too much interest in central defenders during the summer transfer window.

However, one player could be leaving the club in the near future, giving Branthwaite a greater chance of cementing a regular spot in Dyche's side.

Holgate is now attracting interest from both Southampton and Sheffield United, but his £70k-a-week wages could be an issue for any interested party.

Signing attacking players is likely to be a priority considering their lack of goals last season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Everton have reached an agreement in principle to sign Sporting CP youngster Youssef Chermiti, a towering striker who could provide competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.