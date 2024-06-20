Highlights Everton are in a strong position to hold out for £70m valuation for Jarrad Branthwaite despite Man Utd offer.

Lewis Dobbin sale could make Everton PSR compliant and prevent forced Branthwaite sale at a lower price.

Toffees won't budge on valuation, while United are not willing to match the price for the England international.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is attracting interest from Manchester United with the Red Devils already submitting an offer, but according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, the Merseyside club are set to be in a stronger position to hold out for their price tag.

After an impressive season under Sean Dyche, Branthwaite is naturally attracting interest from around Europe. Everton have been going through a tricky financial situation over the last few years, meaning a hefty sale could be hugely beneficial for their profit and sustainability calculations.

Branthwaite is undoubtedly one of Everton's most valuable assets, but they are standing firm on their valuation.

Everton PSR Problems Improve

Man Utd dealt Branthwaite blow

A report from Joyce of The Times has confirmed that Aston Villa are in talks with the Toffees over the signing of Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin. As a result, the Merseyside outfit feel that a successful deal would make them compliant with PSR, meaning they won't be forced to sell Branthwaite for less than their valuation.

It's understood that Everton value the England international at £70m, and United aren't currently willing to match that price. There was a fear that the Toffees may have to budge with their asking price, but the sale of Dobbin could put them in a strong negotiating position.

Jarrad Branthwaite 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Output Minutes 3,117 Goals/Assists 3/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 Aerials won per game 2.7 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.90

Manchester United decided to test the waters with a £35 million bid for Branthwaite, but the Toffees were quick to reject the offer, which was deemed unacceptable. Sources confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton would be willing to sell Branthwaite if a bid arrived on the table worth £70m, even if it included add-ons.

It's no surprise that the Merseyside outfit are demanding such a big fee for Branthwaite considering the impact he had on Dyche's side last season. Although the Toffees were fighting towards the bottom of the Premier League table, they'd have finished comfortably above the relegation zone if it wasn't for two separate point deductions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made seven or more clearances in six Premier League outings during the 2023/2024 season, with his highest tally of 10 coming during Everton's 1-0 win at West Ham United in October.

Related Arsenal 'Contact' Everton Over £50m Amadou Onana Deal Arsenal are interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.

Lewis Dobbin Sale Makes Sense for Everton

It's a clever deal from the Toffees

Losing a young, promising talent is never ideal for any club, but Evertonians will have to look at the bigger picture in this situation. Dobbin rarely featured under Dyche in the senior squad last season, making the odd substitute appearance here and there. It's the opposite for Branthwaite, who featured heavily at the heart of Everton's defence.

As Joyce mentioned, allowing Dobbin to head to the Midlands could see Everton comply with the PSR regulations, with the financial year ending at the conclusion of this month. Although in an ideal world, Everton would keep the talented young winger, if it means they are able to hold out for what the value Branthwaite at, then it makes financial sense for the Toffees.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored