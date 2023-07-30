Everton are in the market for a striker this summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on their chances of securing one player, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees will be looking to avoid a third consecutive relegation battle at Goodison Park.

Everton survived on the final day of the Premier League season, with Abdoulaye Doucoure slamming home a winner against Bournemouth.

The Merseyside club scored just 34 times in England's top flight last term, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers managing less, as per FBref.

As a result, signing an additional centre-forward will be necessary heading into the new campaign.

Neal Maupay has struggled to adapt to life at Goodison Park and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his injury troubles.

One addition which could be beneficial to Sean Dyche's side in front of goal is Arnaut Danjuma, but the Toffees will likely need more in attack if they are to climb up the league table.

With Ellis Simms leaving the club, joining Coventry City earlier in the summer, Dyche is left with Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, and young striker Tom Cannon.

With just a few weeks remaining until Everton start their Premier League season at home to Fulham, Evertonians will be desperately waiting for the club to officially announce a new centre-forward as soon as possible.

Now, journalist Jacobs has provided an update on a striker Everton could be in the market for, confirming their interest in the player.

What has Jacobs said about Everton?

Jacobs has suggested that Everton are keen on Swansea City forward Joel Piroe, who could cost north of £15m this summer.

The journalist adds that it could be a difficult deal to pull off for the Toffees, due to his price tag.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that the price tag that would be asked is going to put off a variety of suitors. I think that we've heard some numbers spoken at about around the £10m-£12m mark, and it's probably going to be a minimum of £15m that Swansea City are looking for, and some even say higher.

"So, this is not going to be an easy deal to pull off. There is some Premier League interest as well from Everton too. So, I would imagine that this one might drag on a few more days or weeks into August."

Who else are Everton looking to recruit in attack?

With the North West club so desperate for a new striker, they appear to have their fingers in many pies this summer.

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are keen on signing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, and a deal was 'one to watch' for the rest of the transfer window.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have reported that Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is being targeted by the Merseysiders.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Rodrigo was another player the Toffees were keen on from Leeds, before he completed a move to Qatar later in the window.