Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is now on Merseyside with John Textor to continue talks regarding a takeover at Goodison Park, with an agreement expected by the end of the week.

News initially broke earlier this month that Textor has signed an exclusivity agreement with Everton's current owner Moshiri with the pair looking to thrash out a deal. Textor currently owns a percentage of fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, but he will need to sell his shares to take over at Everton.

The Guardian report that talks are now ongoing and Everton supporters could have some more positive news in the not-so-distant future.

Agreement Expected This Week at Everton

Textor and Moshiri are in talks

According to a report from The Guardian, Moshiri and Textor are on Merseyside in talks to finalise a deal by the end of the week. Textor is reportedly confident that he can arrange a financing deal for the Toffees and their new stadium, which could allow him to delay completing the takeover until at least January.

Premier League rules state that Textor will be unable to own a share in both Everton and Palace, but the American businessman is actively looking to sell his shares in the latter. Textor has already turned down a £100m offer from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who already own 18% stakes in Palace.

Everton's most expensive signings under Farhad Moshiri Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) £41.7m Richarlison (Watford) £33.1m Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) £29.8m Amadou Onana (Lille) £29.5m Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) £25.6m

The most recent takeover attempt came from the Friedkin Group, who also own Roma, but a deal fell through as the two parties agreed that it would be in the best interests of the Merseyside club to go their separate ways. Moshiri initially agreed to sell Everton back in September, but almost a year down the line, the situation remains unresolved.

It's been a worrying period of uncertainty for the Toffees and their supporters as the club looks to tackle a horrific financial situation alongside the takeover mess in the background. Moshiri's reign at Goodison Park won't be looked at fondly considering the vast amounts of money they spent in his early years with very little success.

Everton Eyeing Junior Dina Ebimbe

An enquiry has been made

According to reporter Fabrice Hawkins, Everton have enquired about the conditions of a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt utility man Junior Dina Ebimbe. The Toffees have opened talks with Frankfurt, but are yet to begin discussions with the player, while the Bundesliga outfit are willing to let him go this summer.

Dina Ebimbe has played in a host of different positions throughout his career, so his versatility could make him a useful option for Dyche considering he currently has a small squad to work with in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt