Everton have joined several clubs in the race to sign Sevilla right-back Gonzalo Montiel ahead of the transfer deadline, according to reports in Spain.

Alongside Nottingham Forest, the Toffees are among the sides interested in acquiring the 2022 World Cup winner, who faces an uncertain future in Seville.

According to ABC de Sevilla, the La Liga giants are still looking to reduce their wage bill before the transfer window closes on August 30 and are planning to offload both Montiel and midfielder Joan Jordan.

Last week, Montiel was a subject of interest for Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven, who proposed a loan move for the 27-year-old with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, the Argentina international reportedly snubbed a possible switch to the Eredivisie and is now exploring several other options, with two Premier League possibilities apparently open.

Nottingham Forest, who signed Montiel on a season-long loan a year ago, have again enquired about the defender’s availability, despite deciding against activating the buy option in June.

Everton ‘Make Enquiry’ for Montiel

Sean Dyche eyes defensive reinforcements

According to reports in Spain, Everton are also among the clubs who have made an enquiry for Montiel in recent days, with Sean Dyche’s side in desperate need of reinforcements after a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign.

The Toffees are bottom of the table after heavy defeats against Brighton and Tottenham and are looking to bring in last-minute additions to bounce back after a slow start to their season.

Montiel turning down an offer from PSV could be an indicator that the Argentine is willing to have another shot at Premier League football, after struggling for playing time at the City Ground last season.

The 27-year-old made just 14 league appearances for Forest in the previous campaign, providing two assists in just 802 minutes of playing time.

Gonzalo Montiel's Nottingham Forest Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 14 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 75.6% Tackles per 90 2.47 Clearances per 90 3.48 Minutes played 802

Eyeing a right-back signing before the deadline, Sean Dyche appears to be considering several options at the moment, including Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the England international has a ‘50/50 chance’ of departing St. James’ Park before the deadline, while Everton are yet to make progress on a deal to acquire the 33-year-old.

Neal Maupay 'Priority Target' for Marseille

Everton ‘In talks’ to offload the Frenchman

Everton forward Neal Maupay remains a priority target for Ligue 1 giants Marseille, as boss Roberto De Zerbi looks to sign the 28-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline, according to Foot Mercato.

The report claims discussions are still underway between the clubs to try and find an agreement for Maupay before the window closes on August 30.

With less than 12 months left on his current deal, Maupay could soon start to explore his options after two years with the Goodison Park outfit.

Last season, the 28-year-old struggled for goals during his loan spell with Brentford, scoring just six times in 29 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-08-24.