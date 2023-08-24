Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been “pretty consistent” for Everton over the last few months at Goodison Park as journalist Paul Brown provides his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the stopper’s showing at Aston Villa last weekend.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees side were soundly beaten 4-0 at Villa Park last Sunday.

Everton news – Jordan Pickford

Everton have only themselves to blame for the way they fell apart at Villa last weekend and will feel they could have done better to prevent the majority of the Villans’ four goals.

Pickford will be disappointed with the West Midlands outfit’s second goal, in which he conceded a penalty when he swiped at Ollie Watkins, having completely misjudged the flight of the ball.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz coolly tucked the resulting penalty home before Villa secured a 4-0 victory on a distressing afternoon for the Toffees.

The result means that Everton have conceded five goals in two games and are pointless heading into Saturday’s visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But Pickford, who reportedly earns £100,000 per-week, will hope to put Sunday’s moment of madness behind him as he aims for his first clean sheet of the season.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a move away from Everton, but Brown told GIVEMESPORT in July that nobody at the Merseyside outfit wants him to leave Goodison Park.

However, the journalist has been honest with his assessment of the stopper’s performance at Villa Park, suggesting he made a “couple of strange decisions” and that his actions were “so wild.”

Jordan Pickford - Everton Stats Appearances 239 Goals conceded 351 Clean sheets 62 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Brown said about Everton and Pickford?

Speaking about the goalkeeper’s concession of Villa’s penalty last weekend, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “Pickford made a couple of strange decisions for that. He was in a good position initially, and then he stepped back behind his goal line, had to come back out again, and took a mad swipe, which resulted in the penalty.

“I guess there wasn't much contact, but it was so wild, and I'm not sure why he chose to do that. Could he not have gone for the punch with the other hand?

“There were at least two very strange decisions in that incident, and he does do that occasionally. Again, I don't think he was awful. I think he made at least one good save in the game.

“I don't think it's too big a concern. He's been pretty consistent for Everton for quite a few months.”

What next for Everton this summer?

With no points on the board, Dyche could look to strengthen his squad before the transfer window’s deadline next Friday.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are committed to their pursuit of Leeds United and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The former FC Zurich star has handed in a transfer request to force through a move to Goodison Park, but Leeds hope to keep him.

Meanwhile, Brown also tells GMS that an Everton deal to sign Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams is ‘not far away.’

The Blues hope to add to their firepower before the 1st September window deadline after failing to hit the back of the net in their opening two Premier League fixtures this season.