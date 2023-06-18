Jordan Pickford is 'the last player' Everton want to see leave the club this summer amid rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pickford did sign a new contract with the Toffees in February, keeping him at the club until 2027, but given their reported financial difficulties, Everton may be forced to sell.

Everton news - Jordan Pickford

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to move for England's first-choice goalkeeper to either rival David de Gea or outright replace the Spaniard if he doesn't agree to a new contract at Old Trafford.

Pickford, who is 29, would reportedly set United back around £30 million, but certainly has the qualities with the ball at his feet that Erik ten Hag is looking for in a goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, as reported the Express, Pickford's camp has issued a response to United stating he is happy at Everton and not seeking a move elsewhere.

What has Brown said about Everton and Pickford?

When asked about the rumours linking Pickford to Manchester United, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Again, it comes down to finances, really, at Everton. I think Pickford is one of the last players they would like to see leave. I think he was incredibly important this season. He saved them on many occasions and just came up big in a lot of key games."

Will Pickford leave Everton this summer?

Given his status as vice-captain, contract situation and the fact he has amassed 248 Premier League appearances for Everton, it does seem unlikely Pickford will depart this summer. Beyond that, the only thing that would probably persuade him to leave Goodison Park is if his position as England's starting goalkeeper was ever in jeopardy.

Despite Aaron Ramsdale's impressive form for Arsenal this season, that doesn't appear to be in any imminent danger. As a result, Pickford has no real reason to move to Manchester United beyond money and playing in the Champions League. While those two things are definitely factors, they don't appear enough to make a deal happen as things stand.

For United, Pickford may not be the right long-term solution for David de Gea, regardless. It is also important to remember that Dean Henderson will be returning from his loan at Nottingham Forest and could provide adequate competition for de Gea if he does indeed sign a new contract.