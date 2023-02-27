Everton ace Jordan Pickford could still leave the club if they fail to stay in the Premier League, Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Everton ace Jordan Pickford could still leave Goodison Park if the Toffees fall into the Sky Bet Championship despite being a 'very loyal' servant to the club, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has been a key cornerstone of this Everton side as he looks to aid Sean Dyche in his quest to evade the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton latest news - Jordan Pickford

Lately, BBC Sport have reported that Pickford has agreed a new contract at Everton and extended his terms that were due to run out in the summer of 2024.

The England international was nearing the last year of his deal and had previously been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur before committing his future to the Toffees for the long term until 2027.

Pickford joined Everton in 2017 for £30 million from Sunderland and has went on to feature 222 times for the Premier League outfit across a six-year spell.

The Times revealed that there is no relegation clause inserted into his new deal, which will come as a massive relief to the Goodison Park faithful in their battle to maintain their top-flight status.

What has Dean Jones said about Jordan Pickford?

Journalist Jones thinks that Pickford could still leave the club if Everton were relegated; however, is 'leaning towards' the goalkeeper staying at Goodison Park.

Jones told GMS: "Yeah, I think it's a really big boost. I mean, obviously, if they went down, I would still have an expectation he would leave, but to be honest, even when there have been links to other clubs, there's been no inclination that he wasn't still committed to Everton. He seems very loyal and now, and with Dyche in at the club, I'm probably leaning towards the fact that Pickford will stay."

How much of a boost to Everton is Pickford signing a new contract?

All things considered, Pickford agreeing on fresh terms is a massive boost for Everton that will give them security over their goalkeeping situation moving forward.

The 28-year-old is vice-captain at the club and there has been suggestions that he will take over the captaincy from Seamus Coleman once the Irishman does eventually retire.

In 2022/23, Pickford has kept five clean sheets in 23 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt. FBRef also shows that the Washington-born man has recorded a save percentage of 74.3%, demonstrating his capability to be a reliable presence between the sticks.

Securing the future of other first-team players will now be the priority for Blues boss Dyche, though he will be delighted to tie down Pickford to a new agreement at Goodison Park.