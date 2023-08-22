Everton remain committed in their pursuit to sign Wilfried Gnonto this summer, with journalist Paul Brown revealing the latest update exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Gnonto has been subject to keen interest from Everton this summer, with the Merseyside outfit also tipped to add more attacking firepower before next month's deadline, following a disappointing defeat away to Aston Villa over the weekend.

4 Everton transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

It's no secret that Everton are pushing hard to bring Leeds United starlet Gnonto to the club this summer, given the level of interest they hold in the young Italian.

They've already seen one bid rejected, with Sean Dyche's side having offered £15 million for his services earlier in the window.

Such an offer was ultimately laughed off by the West Yorkshire-based outfit, with Leeds said to be keen to keep hold of the electric winger.

However, in recent weeks, the saga has continued to intensify, as Gnonto himself began pushing for a move to Everton.

According to Sky Sports, the former FC Zurich star went as far as handing in a transfer request, indicating his clear desire to leave Leeds this summer.

Gnonto hasn't been involved in any of Daniel Farke's Leeds squads so far this season, with suggestions he may have already played his last game for the Whites.

It's been suggested to GIVEMESPORT by transfer insider Dean Jones that Gnonto's exit has the potential to get toxic, with the player and club currently heading towards an 'ugly ending'.

Jones hinted that because Gnonto doesn't have a release clause in his contract, which was the case for teammate Tyler Adams, Leeds hold the final say on whether the winger departs this summer.

But despite this, there is still confidence that Everton could sign Gnonto before the window shuts in September.

3 What has Paul Brown said about Wilfried Gnonto and Everton?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the possibility of Everton signing Gnonto this summer, journalist Brown suggested Leeds could eventually buckle on their demands and let the attacker leave.

On the current state of play in regard to the saga, Brown said: “Gnonto clearly wants to join Everton and seemingly only Everton. He's made it very clear to his club that he's not interested in being reintegrated into the side and just wants to go.

“It’s still a bit of an impasse and clearly Everton aren't going to match the asking price that Leeds want for the player.

“So it's just whether they believe they can turn this situation around or not, or whether the player is simply digging his heels in so much that Leeds just have to accept less than they wanted.”

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma Loan Youseff Chermiti £15m Ashley Young Free Jack Harrison Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

2 More attacking additions to come at Goodison Park?

While the chase for Gnonto rumbles on in the background, there is a belief that Everton are expected to add even more firepower to their front line before the window shuts.

Che Adams has emerged as the most likely candidate to join Dyche's side, with the striker having been relegated to the Championship with Southampton last season.

It's reported by The Telegraphthat a £15 million deal is close to being agreed upon for the former Birmingham City forward, as Russell Martin looks to build a side capable of earning immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Unlike Gnonto, Adams has continued to ply his trade in the second tier, despite intense transfer interest from the Toffees.

However, it comes amid interest in another forward option, with Bissau-Guinean star Mama Balde also mooted to be on Everton's summer radar.

Balde has notched up 41 goals in just over 150 senior appearances throughout his career, with the 27-year-old currently contracted by Ligue 2 side Troyes.

Perhaps not the obvious choice for a Premier League side aiming to beat the drop, Balde would provide a much cheaper alternative to Adams, something journalist Brown believes could be a selling factor.

When comparing the two, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Sheffield United and I believe also Burnley have both expressed an interest in Balde.

"He'd certainly be a cheaper option than Adams, but clearly one who may not be immediately Premier League ready, because he hasn't played here before. So I know who Dyche would prefer I suspect."

1 Everton defence left in ruins during Aston Villa defeat

While Dyche is clearly pushing to bring in attacking reinforcements, there is a feeling that they could also benefit from tightening up at the back.

A number of defensive mishaps were on show during Everton's 4-0 mauling against Aston Villa this weekend, with unforced errors costing Dyche's side on multiple occasions.

The Everton manager admitted his squad had 'no excuses' following the result, admitting they were 'miles off it' during the match at Villa Park (via Sky Sports).

Both Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane both had particularly poor afternoons, with the duo registering scores of 4.5 and 4.8, as per FotMob.

Alongside conceding four goals during the contest, Pickford himself gave a penalty away for a clumsy challenge, in what was one of his worst displays in an Everton shirt.

And with the club now bottom of the table this early on in the campaign, journalist Brown has warned Dyche needs to implement improvements quickly if they're to survive this season.

On Everton and Pickford's display, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "The defending as a whole was pretty hopeless in front of him [Pickford]. But I do think that was mainly because, Unai Emery did a bit of a tactical number on Dyche and got his two number-10s on the ball right in front of that back four and nobody knew who was supposed to be picking them up.

"There were times in the game when you can see both Keane and James Tarkowski pointing trying to tell their midfielders or one of their midfielders to drop in and for whatever reason it doesn't happen, then they're left in no man's land not sure whether to jump in or stick, and I think Aston Villa capitalised on that confusion and just completely ran riot."