Everton could look to sign Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana as an alternative to Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update from Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche hopes to bolster the attacking options available in the Toffees squad as the Blues aim to avoid a third consecutive relegation battle this season.

Everton transfer news – Kamaldeen Sulemana

After scoring just 35 Premier League goals last season, Everton found themselves second-bottom of the top-flight’s goal-scoring charts, ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who finished the campaign with a paltry 31 strikes.

Therefore, Dyche will have hoped to be provided with several attacking options to bolster his side’s output in front of goal heading into the new campaign.

The Toffees have welcomed the loan signing of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, who was initially on the verge of joining the Merseyside outfit before a late move to Tottenham Hotspur arose in January.

Meanwhile, Everton have signed Sporting CP striker Youssef Chermiti for a fee of £15m on a four-year deal.

However, given he is only 19 with no experience of Premier League football, it would be unfair to pressure the teenager to immediately impact Dyche’s side.

Everton are chasing the signature of Leeds winger Gnonto this summer but have seen four bids, the latest worth £25m, turned down for the Italy international’s services.

According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old has submitted a written transfer request to force a move to Goodison Park but has now returned to training for the Elland Road outfit.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Everton move for Southampton winger Sulemana, who joined the south coast outfit for £22m after rejecting a switch to Everton.

However, BBC Sport claims this is unlikely, given the Toffees are struggling to agree a fee with Saints over the services of Scotland international Che Adams.

But Romano claims that Sulemana “could be a possibility” and that the attacker, once dubbed “exceptional” by Erik ten Hag, “remains a player they appreciate.”

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma Loan Youseff Chermiti £15m Ashley Young Free Jack Harrison Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Everton and Sulemana?

Asked if the Ghana winger could be an alternative to Gnonto at Goodison Park, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Sulemana could be a possibility for Everton. Yes, they already had the player on the list last January, and then the player decided to join Southampton. So, he remains a player they appreciate, yes.”

What next for Everton this summer?

Everton could still conduct business on incomings and outgoings before the transfer window concludes next Friday.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that, even after the potential signings of Adams and Gnonto, Dyche’s squad would still need “emergency surgery or upgrading.”

Meanwhile, journalist Alan Myers reports that Everton have opened talks with Udinese over signing striker Beto.

However, the news editor claims it’s unlikely a deal comes to fruition before next week’s deadline.

Brown has also told GMS that Everton are genuinely interested in signing Troyes centre-forward Mama Balde, though he could be a backup option if they don’t get a deal for Adams over the line.

Therefore, it could be an intriguing remaining week of the transfer window at Goodison Park.