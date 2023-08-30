Everton are keen on bringing Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to Goodison Park, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict on their chances of securing his signature, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees might be looking to bring in another forward before the window slams shut on Friday.

Everton transfer news – Latest

Everton most recently confirmed the signing of Udinese striker Beto, joining Youseff Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma, Ashley Young, and Jack Harrison to have arrived through the door at Goodison Park. The Merseyside club have been involved in back-to-back relegation battles, so it’s no surprise to see them looking to sign multiple reinforcements this summer. In terms of the final few days of the window, we could see the Toffees targeting another winger, despite convincing both Danjuma and Harrison to join on loan.

Another forward addition could be influenced by any potential outgoings. Demarai Gray has agreed a deal to join Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab, with their new board now having to decide whether to confirm the transfer, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Alex Iwobi has featured heavily as a wide player during his time at Goodison Park, but the Nigerian could also be on his way out. Iwobi is reportedly in talks to sign for Fulham, as per talkSPORT, with his contract at Everton expiring next summer.

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Everton submitted a £22m verbal offer for Southampton’s Sulemana, who was labeled as 'superb' by Alan Shearer, last week, and Jones has now provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on their pursuit.

What has Jones said about Everton and Sulemana?

Jones has suggested that Everton are hopeful of securing Sulemana's signature, but it could be a difficult deal to pull off. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Well, they are quite hopeful. I know that they are really keen on this one. But there's going to be a stubbornness at the Southampton end of things that isn't going to make it easy for them. Saints are not sure they can really afford to let him go especially now that Nathan Tella has gone.

“So, this is a really difficult get for Everton, probably actually more difficult than they first realised when they started to try and open up this conversation. I don't think it'd be good for Saints to allow this to happen. For Sulemana I'm not even wholly convinced that this is the right pathway for him. He's possibly better staying at Southampton for this season and working his way back into the Premier League, rather than taking this jump."

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Everton?

Despite the situation going relatively quiet on Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Everton will make a late attempt to prise him away from Elland Road. Journalist Paul Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton do have a genuine interest in Troyes versatile striker Mama Balde, who can play in a host of different positions. With Chermiti and Beto over the line, a striker seems less likely than earlier in the window, but we could still see some movement from the Toffees in the market.