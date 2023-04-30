Everton are expected to stick with current manager Sean Dyche next season, even if they suffer relegation from the Premier League, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees currently occupy one of the three relegation positions in the Premier League, but Brown doesn't predict any managerial changes in the off-season.

Everton manager news - Sean Dyche

As per a report by The Sun, Dyche will pocket a rumoured £5 million per year while in charge of Premier League strugglers Everton.

Having taken over from the departing Frank Lampard in January, the ex-Burnley chief put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

The intention was for Dyche, who enjoyed a successful 10-year stint as Burnley boss, to come in and rescue Everton from the impending doom of relegation.

It hasn't quite gone to plan for the Kettering-born coach, as his side currently sit inside the bottom three with only a handful of matches left to play.

Thursday's 4-1 drubbing at home to Newcastle was Everton's third defeat in four matches and their sixth consecutive winless outing.

In fact, since taking over at the Merseyside-based outfit, Dyche has overseen just three Toffees victories from 13 matches in the dugout.

Staring down the barrel of relegation, attention has already turned to plans for next season, should the once-giant of the English game do the unthinkable and slip into the second tier.

What has Paul Brown said about Dyche and Everton?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown revealed that Dyche was unlikely to be sacked if Everton suffered demotion to the Championship.

On the situation, Brown said: "I don't see why Everton would get rid of him. He's done a fairly good job.

"Their form has massively improved since he came in and I don't think many people would really blame him if Everton were to go down. I think the fault lies with other parties this season.”

What next for Dyche and Everton?

The good news for Dyche and Co. ahead of a season-defining month is that their run-in looks - on paper at least - considerably easier than some of their relegation rivals.

Only two of Everton's final five matches come against teams currently in the top half of the table, with fixtures against the likes of Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth on the horizon.

However, there are some tricky tests Dyche and Everton will have to negotiate if they wish to stay in the Premier League, as the Toffees come up against both Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City during the final couple of weeks of the campaign.

Should Dyche wish to guide Everton to safety this season, improving on his record of three wins as manager will be paramount between now and the end of term.