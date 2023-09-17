Highlights Dele Alli is unlikely to make another appearance for Everton despite continuing his recovery from hip surgery.

The creative midfielder returned to Goodison Park after a loan spell with Turkish side Besiktas did not go to plan.

Having joined from Tottenham Hotspur, Dele is among Everton's top earners even though he is not a regular starter.

Everton star Dele Alli is 'more likely' to never make another appearance for the Toffees due to a key reason at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having guided the Merseyside outfit to Premier League survival by the skin of their teeth last season, Sean Dyche's charges look set to be involved in another relegation scrap after an underwhelming start to the new campaign, but Dele may not be handed an opportunity to drive his side away from danger.

Everton latest news - Dele Alli

Dele's wait to have an impact on the new season has been prolonged as, just days before the campaign got underway last month, the Daily Mail revealed he had been forced to ease off his training schedule after suffering a setback in his recovery from hip surgery.

The latest setback came in the wake of Everton boss Dyche conceding the creative midfielder is 'miles away' from being reintegrated into the squad and, as a result, patience is required after spending an extensive period away from the club.

Dele admitted during the summer that he had spent six weeks at a rehab facility in the United States as he tackled a sleeping pill addiction.

The 27-year-old also opened up on his mental health struggles and a difficult childhood, which led to Everton fans showing their support by unfurling a banner in the Gwladys Street Stand during the defeat to Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Although respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that it is a 'tall order' for Dele to resurrect his career on Merseyside and that a departure could be on the cards, he has remained at Goodison Park.

But the ex-Milton Keynes Dons man, who is among Everton's top earners thanks to pocketing £100,000-per-week, has been backed to rediscover his best form by former England and Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane.

Everton's highest earners Jordan Pickford £125,000-per-week Abdoulaye Doucoure £120,000-per-week Andre Gomes £112,308-per-week Dele Alli £100,000-per-week Dominic Calvert-Lewin £100,000-per-week Amadou Onana £100,000-per-week James Tarkowski £100,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

What has Paul Brown said about Dele?

Brown believes Everton were wise to opt against terminating Dele's contract following his return from a 15-match loan spell with Turkish side Besiktas.

But the reputable reporter feels the 37-cap England international has already made his final appearance in a Toffees shirt as he does not suit the way Dyche wants to play and the club would be forced into forking out cash if he secures regular game time.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think Everton could have released him. I think that would have been very harsh. He's obviously there training, but we don't really know what his fitness is like and we don't know how close he is to being ready for the first-team. I do still think it's a long road back for him. I don't think he suits Sean Dyche or the way that Sean Dyche is trying to move the team forward. They are in danger of triggering further payments if they play him, so there isn't really a big argument for throwing him back in there. I think he's obviously going to get a chance to compete but, at this point, I would be very surprised if Dele Alli plays for Everton in the near future. I think it's more likely that he will never play for the club again, but we'll see."

Why are Everton in danger of triggering payments for Dele?

Everton signed Dele from Tottenham Hotspur during the closing stages of the winter window in 2022 and are due to pay £10million, according to The Guardian, when he reaches 20 appearances.

The report suggests individual achievements and team-related add-ons could see the fee rise to in the region of £30million for the midfielder, who headed to Goodison Park after racking up 128 goal contributions in 269 outings in a Spurs shirt.

But Everton have not had to pay the north Londoners any cash since his arrival as he has been restricted to just 13 appearances, meaning the first £10million installment will be due if he features seven more times.

With the Toffees' financial issues being well documented, having become only the second club to be charged with breaking Premier League financial rules earlier this year, they need to save every penny they possibly can.

As a result, Dyche - who has led Everton to six wins from 23 matches at the helm - is unlikely to make Dele a regular starter once he is fully fit.