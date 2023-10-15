Highlights Respected journalist Paul Brown has pinpointed Jean-Philippe Gbamin as the worst signing during Farhad Moshiri's reign at Everton.

The central midfielder's Toffees career was plagued by injuries following a £25million switch from Mainz.

Everton ended up paying a seven-figure sum in order to terminate Gbamin's contract last month.

Everton flop Jean-Philippe Gbamin will go down in history as 'the worst signing of the Farhad Moshiri era' due to a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 68-year-old's reign appears set to come to an end as the Toffees signed an agreement for 777 Partners to acquire the entirety of his 94.1 per cent stake last month.

Everton parted with a seven-figure sum, according to Football Insider, as they brought the curtain down on Gbamin's Goodison Park career by terminating his £100,000-per-week contract last month.

The report suggests the Toffees opted to part ways with the central midfielder, who made 24 appearances as he spent last season on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor, after they were unable to find a buyer despite being willing to sell him for a cut-price fee of £5million during the summer transfer window.

Gbamin made the £25million move from Bundesliga outfit Mainz four years ago, but his time on Merseyside was severely hampered by injuries and resulted in him being unable to make himself a key member of Everton's future plans.

In fact, the Ivory Coast international was restricted to just 332 minutes in a Toffees shirt, which led to respected reporter Brown describing him as a 'terrible' addition to the squad when talking to GIVEMESPORT in May.

Becoming a free agent initially looked like it was going to pay off for Gbamin as he quickly worked his way onto Real Betis' radar, but a switch to the La Liga side has failed to come to fruition and he is still on the lookout for his next challenge.

It is understood that the 28-year-old left Everton without a move being in the pipeline, resulting in him being left to assess his options and having more freedom to secure a new club.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin's club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists RC Lens 99 4 2 Mainz 95 3 4 Trabzonspor 24 0 0 CSKA Moscow 13 2 2 Everton 8 0 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Brown believes it is difficult to overlook Gbamin as being the worst signing of Moshiri's tenure as he was unable to repay the faith shown in him by Everton forking out a big-money fee.

Although the reputable journalist is aware there are a number of other additions who have failed to reach expectations on Merseyside, he feels the significant outlay puts him at the top of the unwanted list of under-performers.

When asked who has been the worst acquisition throughout Moshiri's reign, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's nothing to do with the player himself, because he has been very unlucky, but you have to say that Gbamin will go down as the worst signing of the Moshiri era. "He was brought in, and they expected him, to be a key part of this team for years. They signed him after letting Idrissa Gueye go. Gueye was really, really important to the team, and they needed to get his replacement right. "Unfortunately, it was just one disaster after another for Gbamin at Everton, simply because he constantly got injured and was not able to play. "It's very hard to blame him for that but - because of the financial outlay on him, the timing of the transfer and how much they expected compared to how little they got - you'd have to say that was probably the worst signing that they've made. But there are quite a lot of contenders."

What injuries did Gbamin suffer at Everton?

Gbamin's injury problems are highlighted by the fact he missed 113 matches, according to Transfermarkt, due to varying issues during his time on Everton's books.

His Toffees career was plagued soon after his arrival, with him being forced to go under the knife thanks to suffering a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle.

Unfortunately for Gbamin and Everton, there was not an upturn in fortunes. Having being forced onto the sidelines for close to two years thanks to sustaining Achilles and hamstring injuries in quick succession, the former Lens man was back on the treatment table with a knee problem after enjoying just 11 minutes of action following his return in April 2021.

While still on the Premier League side's books, he was also forced to contend with lay-offs during his loan spell with Trabzonspor, which limited his involvement in the Super Lig to just eight starts.

Who else is among Everton's worst signings?

Davy Klaassen also proved to be a costly mistake as Everton splashed out £23.6million, according to Sky Sports, in order to sign him from Ajax in the summer of 2017.

The Netherlands international failed to live up to expectations, only making seven Premier League appearances before the Toffees made a significant loss by selling him to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen for in the region of £12million.

Cenk Tosun also struggled following a £27million switch from Besiktas midway through the 2017/18 season, with him only going on to find the back of the net 11 times.

That is an underwhelming total considering the Turkey international, who is now back with Besiktas, has got his name on the scoresheet 142 times over the course of his senior club career.