Everton boss Sean Dyche deserves to keep his job if he ensures Premier League football remains at Goodison Park heading into next season, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Burnley chief took over as the Toffees' manager in January, following owner Farhad Moshiri's decision to sack Frank Lampard.

Everton manager news - Sean Dyche

According to The Telegraph, Dyche could be handed a £3.5million bonus if he succeeds in maintaining Everton's top flight status.

However, the report suggests there is uncertainty over whether the tactician would be forced into taking a pay cut if the Merseyside outfit drop into the Championship.

It is understood that Dyche's contract, which is worth close to £5million-per-year, is due to run until 2025 and contains a clause stating that he will either dodge the sack regardless of whether Everton are relegated or Moshiri will have to pay up the remainder of his deal.

The 51-year-old has led Everton to four wins from 16 matches since taking charge, leaving them a point clear of the drop zone with two matches remaining.

What has Paul Brown said about Dyche?

Brown believes Dyche would be hard done by if Moshiri opts to make another change in the dugout after succeeding in keeping Everton in the Premier League.

The respected journalist feels the ex-Watford manager would deserve plenty of credit if he masterminds a Toffees escape act.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "As much as I'd like to see a young, hungry, progressive, exciting manager come in and transform the club and build something incredible, I think it would be pretty harsh and unfair on Dyche for the club to ditch him if he keeps them up.

"They were in a very perilous situation and in quite a lot of trouble when Sean Dyche came in. I think, if Everton somehow manage to survive this season, he certainly deserves a crack at it next time around."

Has anyone been linked with replacing Dyche at Everton?

According to Italian media outlet Quotidiano Nazionale, Everton are among the leading contenders to lure Maurizio Sarri away from Lazio.

The report suggests the 64-year-old will evaluate his future if the Serie A side's hierarchy do not grant his wish to make up to five new signings this summer, while Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Sarri has experience in English football, having led Chelsea to 40 wins from 63 matches, while he also got his hands on the Europa League trophy during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

However, there is no doubt that Dyche would deserve the opportunity to remain in charge of Everton heading into next season if he guides the club to safety.