Highlights 777 Partners have moved a step closer to gaining control of Everton thanks to their bid being approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Miami-based private equity firm agreed a takeover deal with current Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri in September.

Respected journalist Paul Brown has warned that 777 Partners still need to overcome a significant hurdle before collecting the keys to Goodison Park.

Everton prospective owners 777 Partners are facing up to a 'big hurdle' in their attempts to complete a takeover at Goodison Park, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT whether there is confidence within the American private equity firm.

While Sean Dyche's side enjoyed a resurgence by registering four Premier League wins on the spin before suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur and reigning champions Manchester City, there is still uncertainty over the future running of the Toffees.

Farhad Moshiri, who has been on Merseyside since initially acquiring 49.9 per cent of Everton's shares in February 2016, has remained at the helm during a testing period in the club's history and following lengthy negotiations.

777 Partners gain approval ahead of proposed takeover

Everton moved a step closer to being under new ownership when the Financial Conduct Authority gave 777 Partners their blessing to complete a takeover during the festive period, according to The Athletic, but the hierarchical change remains subject to regulatory approval from the Premier League and Football Association.

The report suggests the Miami-based group, who signed an agreement to acquire the entirety of Moshiri's stake in September, had always remained confident of securing approval from the financial regulatory body as they aim to gain control of the Toffees.

Receiving clearance for the bid comes after it emerged that 777 Partners were threatening to stop funding Everton beyond the end of the month - having already loaned more than £100million for operating costs - due to the Premier League indicating that the takeover will not be approved before the turn of the year.

Related Arsenal are 'drawing up reports' on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana Arsenal are in the market for a new midfielder as we head towards the January transfer window, with Everton's Amadou Onana being scouted.

Respected reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he had suspicions that the Americans had made their stance public in an attempt to put pressure on the Premier League to rush into a decision over whether to allow them to collect the keys to Goodison Park.

Josh Wander, who is leading 777 Partners' pursuit and agreed an initial £500million fee with Moshiri, has remained interested in acquiring Everton despite the club being rocked by a 10-point deduction - the heaviest punishment in Premier League history - for breaching financial regulations.

But it is understood that 777 Partners were keen to re-negotiate the terms of the deal after the Toffees were found guilty of breaking spending rules, with them being eager to lower the agreed price when they held fresh talks with the current owner.

Although Brown is perplexed at the Financial Conduct Authority approving 777 Partners' Everton takeover bid as they were unable to provide audited accounts when they were requested, he feels the American private equity firm have bigger obstacles to overcome.

The reputable journalist understands there are concerns that the attempts to take control of the Toffees will hit a roadblock when it comes to attempting to secure the Premier League's blessing to become the majority shareholders of the Merseyside outfit.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"Nothing surprises me when it comes to this story. What hasn't been explained yet is the fact that the FCA requested audited accounts from 777, but they weren't able to provide them. We don't know how they managed to get over that hurdle, but they have. "I think people should bear in mind that the FCA did tell us that their role is pretty minor when it comes to getting the green light for takeovers like this. They're focused on things like credit permissions, and they're not really looking into how a football club would be run. It's not really their remit. "Although 777 have cleared a hurdle, it is a relatively minor one in the process. The big hurdle is Premier League approval, and various people have different opinions on which way that might go. But the last news that we had from inside the company was that they didn't think this was all going to progress, so we shall see."

Dyche sets sights on landing Brownhill

Everton have pinpointed Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill as a priority target ahead of the winter window opening for business, according to FootballTransfers, but Dyche will be forced to predominantly focus on loan acquisitions thanks to the delay in 777 Partners' takeover.

The report suggests the Toffees chief is keen to raid his former club, where he secured 152 wins from 425 matches at the helm, and has remained an admirer of the Clarets' skipper despite their struggles in the Premier League this season.

Everton have earmarked January as a potential opportunity to pounce as Brownhill is set to enter the final six months of his £45,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and they will be aware that Burnley will not want him to walk away as a free agent during the summer.

Josh Brownhill's Burnley career in numbers Appearances 151 Goals 13 Assists 15 Yellow cards 27 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 28/12/2023

But the 28-year-old is understood to be open to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers as they prepare a £7million bid, while Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leicester City are also keen on acquiring his services, meaning a move to Goodison Park is not a certainty.

Brownhill has bags of Premier League experience, having made 96 appearances in the competition while on Burnley's books, and would add strength in depth if Dyche succeeds in winning the race for his signature in the coming weeks.