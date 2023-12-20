Highlights Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners have been informed that their takeover will not be approved by the Premier League before the turn of the year.

It has led to concerns that the Toffees could enter administration as the American private equity firm are threatening to stop supplying loans.

Respected journalist Paul Brown is intrigued by 777 Partners' stance and has revealed why they are standing firm.

Everton are unlikely to have new owners in place at Goodison Park before the turn of the year after 777 Partners have been 'putting out briefings', and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why the American private equity firm are threatening to stop funding the club.

Although the Toffees have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks, with them winning each of their last four Premier League fixtures thanks to extending their fine run of form by overcoming struggling Burnley last weekend, there is still uncertainty over the future running of the club.

Delays in a takeover being completed have resulted in Farhad Moshiri, who has been on Merseyside since acquiring 49.9 per cent of the shares in February 2016, remaining at the helm during a testing period in the club's history.

777 Partners suffer setback in takeover process

The Premier League have indicated to 777 Partners that their takeover of Everton will not be approved before the turn of the year, according to the Daily Mail, leading to concerns that the Toffees could be plunged into administration within the coming weeks.

The report suggests the prospective new owners, who signed an agreement to acquire the entirety of Moshiri's stake in September, have made it clear that they are not prepared to keep funding the Merseyside outfit beyond the end of the month after already loaning more than £100million for operating costs.

Josh Wander, who is leading 777 Partners' pursuit and agreed an initial £500million fee with Moshiri, has remained interested in acquiring Everton despite the club being rocked by a 10-point deduction - the heaviest punishment in Premier League history - for breaching financial regulations.

Respected reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the investment firm are in danger of failing to meet the division's guidelines for new owners, which has led to other suitors waiting in the wings in case the deal collapses in the coming weeks.

The setback in 777 Partners' plans to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible comes just a matter of days after it initially emerged that they were on course to collect the keys to Goodison Park later this month, with December 22 being earmarked as a potential date for the club to change hands.

It is understood that 777 Partners were keen to re-negotiate the terms of the deal after Everton were found guilty of breaking spending rules, with them being eager to lower the agreed price when they held fresh talks with Moshiri.

An independent commission ruled that the Toffees should be sanctioned after recording a loss of £124.5million, which exceeded the threshold of £105million, but the club quickly confirmed an appeal will be made due to believing the punishment was 'wholly disproportionate'.

Brown is intrigued by 777 Partners after they have informed members of the media that they are unwilling to continue playing the waiting game as they attempt to get their deal to complete an Everton takeover across the line.

The reputable journalist feels the American private equity firm have made their intentions clear in a bid to force the Premier League into ratifying their ownership, but there are doubts over whether their plan will work.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's interesting to see that 777 Partners have started putting out briefings to people that they're not willing to let this drag on forever, and they won't continue to fund the club with £20million loans beyond January. "I suspect that is both a bit of a face-saving measure if this falls through and also an attempt to try and put some pressure on the Premier League to get things moving. "I don't think it will work because the Premier League doesn't work like that, so we'll just have to see, but I don't think anything can now really happen until the new year."

Everton in hunt to sign Ndiaye on loan

Everton are among a host of clubs looking to sign Iliman Ndiaye on loan for the remainder of the season, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon, after he has struggled to adapt to life on the books of French giants Marseille.

The reporter suggests the Toffees have joined Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in keeping an eye on developments after the striker, who has scored just one goal in 22 appearances this season, has put Premier League sides on red alert ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business next month.

Ndiaye joined Marseille in a £20million deal from Sheffield United just a matter of days before the campaign got underway, and his move has played a major role in the Blades struggling to find the back of the net since earning promotion to the top flight.

Iliman Ndiaye's record at Sheffield United Appearances 88 Goals 22 Assists 14 Yellow cards 10 Sent off 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The Senegal international was instrumental in the South Yorkshire side finishing in the Championship's top two last term, with him getting his name on the scoresheet 15 times and registering a further 12 assists in all competitions.

But Everton and other suitors may have an uphill task in their attempts to acquire Ndiaye, despite his struggles at the Stade Velodrome, as Marseille are not under pressure to sanction his departure due to having more than four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.